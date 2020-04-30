Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh: An Evergreen Story of Love and Support, See Pics

Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor passed away at the age of 67, survived by wife Neetu Kapoor (nee Singh), son Ranbir and daughter Riddhima. While the actor might have gone too soon, his life and story with wife and friend Neetu will live on for ages.

The lovebirds proved to be one of the most iconic pairs in the Bollywood world, with years of togetherness. And this bond did not come easy to them. There were high tides, just like in every other relationship, but Neetu held Rishi’s hand and sailed through the tough times.

[caption id="attachment_2599175" align="alignnone" width="875"] Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh. (Image: Instagram)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_2599177" align="alignnone" width="875"] Nearly 30 years after they first starred in a film together, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh teamed up again for 'Do Dooni Chaar'. (Image: Instagram)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_2599167" align="alignnone" width="875"] Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh pose together during a photoshoot. (Image: Instagram)[/caption]

The teenage romance between the actors started around 1975. Despite being madly in love with each other once, Rishi had been a difficult man for Neetu. Being a commitment-phobic that he was, the Kapoor and Sons star once told her, “I'll only date you, I'll never get married to you”.

[caption id="attachment_2599161" align="alignnone" width="875"] Rishi Kapoor's pairing with Neetu Singh played an important role in his career. Both of them worked together in many films like 'Khel Khel Mein', 'Kabhie Kabhie', 'Amar Akbar, Anthony', 'Doosra Aadmi' and others. (Image: Instagram)[/caption]

After their marriage, Neetu started the sacrifice by giving up on her career and looking after the family. Their marriage hit a rough patch, and the 102 Not Out actor turned out to be a nightmare for his wife.

[caption id="attachment_2599149" align="alignnone" width="875"] Neetu also shared how she wanted to live a simple life after getting married. "And then my husband told me to finish everything, so we could eventually start a family. It wasn't that women couldn't work (after marriage) but I was tired working for 15 years continuously. I wanted a simple life," said the actress." (Image: Instagram)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_2599141" align="alignnone" width="875"] Determined to spend rest of his life with Neetu Singh, Rishi Kapoor went to meet her parents while he had high fever. This gesture didn't go unnoticed and both the families finally agreed for their marriage. (Image: Instagram)[/caption]

But Neetu held him tight and kept on going with all the love in her heart. She once even filed a case of domestic violence on the actor, only to mend the relationship eventually.

[caption id="attachment_2303379" align="alignnone" width="875"] Rishi and Neetu Kapoor Back To Mumbai, Ranbir and Riddhima Throw Them A Surprise[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_2492653" align="alignnone" width="875"] Rishi Kapoor with Neetu Kapoor[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_2599173" align="alignnone" width="875"] Neetu Singh and Rishi Kapoor. (Image: Instagram)[/caption]

When Rishi had not so lovable relationship with their son (Ranbir Kapoor), Neetu chose to stand by her husband despite immense love for Ranbir. Be it his illness or his death, the Burning Train stars led their lives by examples and left us a sweet relationship to look forward to.

[caption id="attachment_2599135" align="alignnone" width="875"] After a highly publicised engagement, Rishi and Neetu tied the knot in 1981. Rishi Kapoor was just 29 at that time. (Image: Instagram)[/caption]

Follow @News18Movies for more

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365