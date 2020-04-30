Rishi Kapoor No More: Moments 'Chintu Ji' Cherished With His Family

Bollywood veteran Rishi Kapoor died in Mumbai on Thursday. He was 67. Rishi was admitted to Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital on Wednesday morning after complaining that he was not feeling well.

Rishi’s close friend and legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to confirm the news. “He's GONE .. ! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away .. I am destroyed!” read the post.

In 2018, Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer for the first time, following which the actor was in New York for nearly a year to undergo treatment. He returned to India in September 2019 after recovering.

Let’s have a look at the moments Chintu Ji cherished with his family.

1. Picture perfect

The love-filled picture of Rishi Kapoor with his wife Neetu Kapoor was clicked during their ‘meal out’. In the snap, we see the pair beaming in joy as they pose for the selfie.

2. Merry Christmas

The entire Kapoor clan came under one roof to celebrate Christmas. “Family Christmas celebration,” read the caption in this one.

3. Friendship goals

The happy go lucky snap captures the strong bond Rishi had with his friends in the industry. Neetu dropped the snap on her timeline and wrote, “Feels great when friends come over to just say How much they love you How much they missed you”.

4. Family Time

Your family is your whole world and this picture is proof of that. In the beautiful pic, we can see Rishi and Neetu’s children Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahani. Ranbir’s rumoured girlfriend Alia Bhatt was also there in the photograph.

5. The Trio

Sharing a picture of her three supermen, Neetu wrote, “Pure heart is very attractive n all three have that quality they are individually strong Pure with great wit !!!” In the click, Rishi shares the frame with his son-in-law Bharat Sahni and Ranbir.

