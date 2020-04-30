Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » Lifestyle
2-min read

Rishi Kapoor No More: Moments 'Chintu Ji' Cherished With His Family

Legendary actor Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, 2020 after a prolonged battle with leukaemia. Here are the actor's most heartwarming moments with his family and friends.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 30, 2020, 12:57 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Rishi Kapoor No More: Moments 'Chintu Ji' Cherished With His Family
Legendary actor Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, 2020 after a prolonged battle with leukaemia. Here are the actor's most heartwarming moments with his family and friends.

Bollywood veteran Rishi Kapoor died in Mumbai on Thursday. He was 67. Rishi was admitted to Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital on Wednesday morning after complaining that he was not feeling well.

Rishi’s close friend and legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to confirm the news. “He's GONE .. ! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away .. I am destroyed!” read the post.

In 2018, Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer for the first time, following which the actor was in New York for nearly a year to undergo treatment. He returned to India in September 2019 after recovering.

Let’s have a look at the moments Chintu Ji cherished with his family.

1. Picture perfect

The love-filled picture of Rishi Kapoor with his wife Neetu Kapoor was clicked during their ‘meal out’. In the snap, we see the pair beaming in joy as they pose for the selfie.

2. Merry Christmas

The entire Kapoor clan came under one roof to celebrate Christmas. “Family Christmas celebration,” read the caption in this one.

View this post on Instagram

Family Christmas celebration

A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54) on

3. Friendship goals

The happy go lucky snap captures the strong bond Rishi had with his friends in the industry. Neetu dropped the snap on her timeline and wrote, “Feels great when friends come over to just say How much they love you How much they missed you”.

4. Family Time

Your family is your whole world and this picture is proof of that. In the beautiful pic, we can see Rishi and Neetu’s children Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahani. Ranbir’s rumoured girlfriend Alia Bhatt was also there in the photograph.

5. The Trio

Sharing a picture of her three supermen, Neetu wrote, “Pure heart is very attractive n all three have that quality they are individually strong Pure with great wit !!!” In the click, Rishi shares the frame with his son-in-law Bharat Sahni and Ranbir.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    23,651

    +669*  

  • Total Confirmed

    33,050

    +1,263*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    8,325

    +528*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,074

    +66*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 30 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,993,529

    +12,775*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,193,886

    +36,427*

  • Cured/Discharged

    972,719

    +15,625*  

  • Total DEATHS

    227,638

    +8,027*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres