Rishi Kapoor Passes Away Due to Leukemia: Here Is All You Need to Know About It

Bollywood legend Rishi Kapoor succumbed today morning after nearly two years of battle with leukemia. The actor was 67 and had returned to India in September 2019 after a year of treatment in the US.

His family released a statement post his death that declared the actor was suffering from leukemia. The statement said, “Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last”.

So what is leukemia, how does it affect a person and what is its cause? Here is what we know about the disease

What is leukemia

According to Webmd.com, leukemia is a form of blood cancer caused by an increase in the number of white blood cells in the body. The increasing number of WBCs crowd out the red blood cells and platelets, which are required for the body to function properly.

Symptoms

There are different types of leukemia seen. Many of these do not have any symptoms early on, making it difficult to detect the disease. However, these are some common symptoms seen in people suffering from the cancer.

· Weakness

· Fever

· Headaches

· Pain in joints and bones

· Bleeding easily

· Getting infected easily

· Vomit

· Weight loss

· Shortness of breath

· Swollen lymph nodes

Cause

There is no exact cause known behind the ailment. There is also no sure shot way of preventing leukemia. However, there are some factors that trigger the disease. Some of these activities are

· Smoking

· Having family history of leukemia

· Being exposed to radiation or chemicals

· Having a genetic disorder like Down Syndrome

