Rishi Kapoor Torch-bearer of Illustrious Legacy, Says Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday condoled the death of Rishi Kapoor, saying the veteran actor was the torch-bearer of an illustrious legacy whose contribution to the film industry is unparalleled.

He was not only a good actor, but also a straight forward human being, Thackeray said in a condolence message.

Kapoor, 67, who was suffering from cancer, died in a Mumbai hospital.

"In his death, we have lost a link to connect two generations of artists. He was the torch-bearer of an illustrious legacy of his family whose contribution to the Indian film industry is unparalleled," Thackeray said.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar also expressed grief over Kapoor's death, saying a pleasant personality full of life has been lost. The actor gave his fans happiness with his performances and carried forward the legacy of Kapoors in the field of cinema, he said.

Pawar said the news of Kapoor's death is shocking and heart-breaking, especially since it comes a day after the demise of another talented actor Irrfan Khan.

"Rishi Kapoor was unwell but he never let his fans know about his pain. He was an artist who remained in constant touch with his fans. He will live through his work in the film industry," he said.

Rishi Kapoor, a third generation actor of the famous Kapoor dynasty, was taken to the H N Reliance Hospital by his family on Wednesday.

His death comes a day after after his D-Day co-star Irrfan Khan died, also of cancer. Three months ago, the disease claimed Kapoor's sister Ritu Nanda.

