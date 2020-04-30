Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Rishi Kapoor Torch-bearer of Illustrious Legacy, Says Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar expressed grief over Rishi Kapoor's death.

IANS

Updated:April 30, 2020, 4:05 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Rishi Kapoor Torch-bearer of Illustrious Legacy, Says Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar expressed grief over Rishi Kapoor's death.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday condoled the death of Rishi Kapoor, saying the veteran actor was the torch-bearer of an illustrious legacy whose contribution to the film industry is unparalleled.

He was not only a good actor, but also a straight forward human being, Thackeray said in a condolence message.

Kapoor, 67, who was suffering from cancer, died in a Mumbai hospital.

"In his death, we have lost a link to connect two generations of artists. He was the torch-bearer of an illustrious legacy of his family whose contribution to the Indian film industry is unparalleled," Thackeray said.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar also expressed grief over Kapoor's death, saying a pleasant personality full of life has been lost. The actor gave his fans happiness with his performances and carried forward the legacy of Kapoors in the field of cinema, he said.

Pawar said the news of Kapoor's death is shocking and heart-breaking, especially since it comes a day after the demise of another talented actor Irrfan Khan.

"Rishi Kapoor was unwell but he never let his fans know about his pain. He was an artist who remained in constant touch with his fans. He will live through his work in the film industry," he said.

Rishi Kapoor, a third generation actor of the famous Kapoor dynasty, was taken to the H N Reliance Hospital by his family on Wednesday.

His death comes a day after after his D-Day co-star Irrfan Khan died, also of cancer. Three months ago, the disease claimed Kapoor's sister Ritu Nanda.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    23,651

    +669*  

  • Total Confirmed

    33,050

    +1,263*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    8,325

    +528*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,074

    +66*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 30 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,993,529

    +12,775*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,193,886

    +36,427*

  • Cured/Discharged

    972,719

    +15,625*  

  • Total DEATHS

    227,638

    +8,027*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres