Rishi Kapoor's Five Statements That Proved The Veteran's Will To Live

After a prolonged battle with leukemia for the last two years, actor Rishi Kapoor bid adieu to the world at the age of 67. The tragic news comes just a day after we learnt about losing another Bollywood star, Irrfan Khan.

Both the actors have had their struggles with cancer and have put a brave fight against the deadly disease. When people leave us, we are just left with their memories and words. The Bobby actor has never revealed any part of the pain that he is suffering but kept on moving with a smiling face.

Here are a few statements that proved his will to live and stay positive despite all the hurdles:

1. It’s not easy to declare the world about your weakness, especially when you know it’s your battle alone. Rishi announced about the short break for treatment in the most gracious way ever. He tweeted, “Hello all! I am taking a short leave of absence from work to go to America for some medical treatment. I urge my well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. It’s been 45 years “plus” of wear and tear at the movies. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon!”

2. Even in the last moments of his life, he made sure to make everyone laugh and keep them entertained. While people might ridicule him of his jokes, the man always kept a brave smile on his face.

3. The Bol Radha Bol star was a foodie and all his close ones knew about his love. No matter which part of the world you are in, a foodie is always homesick for ghar ka khaana. In a 2019 interview to Mid-Day, when he was in New York, Rishi said, “I miss eating pomfret; it’s not available here. I also miss the soft homemade chapatis. You get all sorts of naan and rotis, but those soft chapatis made of chakki ka atta are something else!”

4. While we might treat cancer as a big demon, the Burning Train actor treated it as just a disease. In an interview to The Times of India, Rishi said, “Filmon me humne background music daal, dool ke itna kharab kiya hai naam cancer ka! Today it its treatable, people are dealing with all kinds of cancer …just have to be positive”.

5. In another interview to Times Now, Rishi said, “People have issues with their kidney, they have problems with liver or heart, I had a marrow problem and I had to get it rectified. So there is nothing such as a serious issue”.

