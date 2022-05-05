Rishikesh to Binar, Low-budget Holiday Destinations in India

As soon as the summer holidays start, the thought of vacation also comes to mind. However, sometimes planning a trip on a low budget becomes very challenging. However, it’s not the same now. There are so many places in India where you can easily spend holidays without burning a hole in your pocket. Let’s have a look at some of these places:

Udaipur: Udaipur is located in Rajasthan and it attracts a lot of tourists. It is one of the historic places to visit. Here, you can easily enjoy your holidays on a low budget. If you do not want to stay in expensive hotels, there are several dharamshalas where you can easily stay for very little money. There is also excellent connectivity of transportation here.

Rishikesh: Apart from being a religious city, Rishikesh is also a pleasant place to spend holidays. This is also a very good place for people who like an adventure. Rafting is quite popular here. You can travel to this place by bus, which will be economical for your pocket. To reach Rishikesh, one has to come to Haridwar first.

Varanasi: If you are planning to undertake a religious journey, you can travel to Varanasi on a low budget. It is one of the most popular religious cities in the world. In Varanasi, you can experience the aarti at Varanasi Ghat. The cheapest way to reach here is by train.

Kasol: Full of natural beauty, Kasol is also much liked among tourists due to its trekking trails. A large number of tourists visit this hill station between March to June and enjoy the wonderful weather. To reach this destination, first, you have to come to Kullu and then reach Kasol via cab or taxi. It is a very pocket-friendly place to visit during the summers.

Binsar is a small village located in Uttarakhand, and it is famous for mountainous views from Zero Point. Binsar is an ideal getaway for bird watchers, nature lovers and landscape photographers. It is also well known for its wide range of flora and fauna. To reach here, change your bus either from Nainital or Almora.

