Rishikesh to Kanyakumari; 5 Places to Visit This Winter Under Rs 5000

Many people find it difficult to travel on a limited budget. The most common issue that most face is creating an affordable and efficient itinerary. You can easily explore tonnes of places in India and experience the enchanting beauty with a good plan. In fact, there are many places in our country where 5,000 rupees is all you need to suffice. So, if you’re unsure about where to travel, consider visiting these locations for an entertaining trip that won’t break the bank (under 5,000 rupees).

Rishikesh

This location, which is home to the sacred Ganga River, is perfect for both leisurely travelers and adventure enthusiasts. This location, famous for its white-water rafting, is only approximately 225 miles from Delhi, making it simple to go there without giving much thought to the cost. To get here from Delhi, you can take a privately owned bus, a Volvo, or a taxi; one-way tickets range in price from as little as 200 rupees to as much as 1400 rupees. Additionally, there are many places to stay, including ashrams, where you may book a room for just 150 rupees per day.

Kasauli

You could also use your weekend to enjoy Kasauli’s stunning hill station scenery. The cheapest method to go to Kasauli is to take a train from Delhi to Kalka, where you can then take a shared taxi to Kasauli. This limits your total round-trip travel costs to 1500 rupees or less. Budget-friendly lodging costs not more than 1000 rupees, leaving you with roughly 2500 rupees to spend extravagantly during the vacation.

Hampi

Hampi is well-known for its ruins. Hampi, like the cities of Jordan and Petra, has preserved its history. Here, you can easily find low-cost lodging. Furthermore, the travel cost is extremely low.

Kanyakumari

Kanyakumari, located approximately 85 kilometres from Trivandrum, is a popular tourist destination for most tourists. Many visitors prefer to visit the Vivekananda Rock Memorial in the morning to catch the rising sun. While a one-way bus ticket from Trivandrum would cost around 250 rupees, basic hotel rooms start at around 800 rupees. As a result, you’ll have around 3000 rupees to spend on your trip!

Kasol

This stunning location in Himachal Pradesh is well known for its amazing natural beauty. Additionally, a visit to this location won’t break the bank. People from all over the world travel there to experience the hippie-style eateries and pubs, which draw an eclectic crowd. As a result, you’ll experience a trip to a setting reminiscent of Goa but surrounded by brisk mountains. On a tight budget, you can take an adventurous excursion to this location; overnight bus tickets start at 800 rupees for one side.

