Rishikesh to Ladakh, 4 Best River Rafting Locations in India

Sometimes, all we need is a break from our daily monotonous work life and pack our bags to some beautiful destination among mountains, valleys, rivers, and picturesque landscapes for a breath of fresh air. Unlike some who wish to have a peaceful vacation in some serene location, youngsters today are constantly seeking adrenaline-pumping activities.

One of the most sought-after thrilling activities in the mountains is river rafting. If you are an adventurer at heart and want to indulge in river rafting, then these 4 places in India are the best options for you.

Rishikesh – Plunge into the Ganga River

Rishikesh is undoubtedly one of the best locations to plunge into river rafting. There are different stretches marked on the Ganges in Rishikesh based on the difficulty level. However, the most popular stretch is the 16km long distance from Shivpuri to Lakshman Jhula. The strong currents of the Ganges encircled by the breathtaking Kumaon Mountains are a sight to behold.

Ladakh – Dive into the Indus River

Known as the Little Tibet of India, the mighty Indus river of Ladakh proves to be another remarkable river rafting site. Raft in one of Asia’s longest rivers as you enjoy the scenic view surrounding you with green hills and glistening waters. There are several rafting points located on the Indus river and you can select them according to your wish.

Kullu Manali – Swoop into the Beas River

Kullu Manali’s Beas river once-in-a-lifetime experience. Although the distance covered is just 14kms, the robust waters marked with rugged rocks will need you to pull up your socks for a bumpy ride. Wade in the waters, getting drenched in the giant splashes as you soak in the beauty of your surroundings.

Himachal Pradesh – Jump into the Spiti River

The Spiti River offers the adrenaline junkie in you a much-needed respite. Spread over a distance of about 180 km, the entire distance takes up to 6 days to cover. Brave the gigantic waves of the Spiti River and course your way through the powerful current. On either side of the Spiti River, you will be amazed to find pristine hills and quaint villages.

