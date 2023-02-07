Cancer is a disease that witnesses an out-of-control abnormal cell divide and destroys body cells. The National Cancer Registry Programme has found that the estimated number of cancer cases in India in 2022 was 14,61,427. One in nine people is likely to develop cancer in their lifetime in India. In terms of cancer, the risk is used to describe the chance that a person will get cancer. Understanding this can help people recognise the need for early cancer screening.

The World Health Organization has said that early detection of cancer drastically increases the chances of successful treatment. Early detection of cancer is done by early diagnosis (or downstaging) and screening. Knowing the risk factors can be especially beneficial for these two components of early detection of cancer. Read on to find out what these are:

Consumption Of Alcohol

Regardless of the drink you consume, these are linked to a higher risk of cancer, reported Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. All alcoholic beverages, including red and white wine, beer, and liquor, come with a warning label. CDC explained when alcohol is consumed, your body breaks it down into a chemical called acetaldehyde. This chemical is linked to damaging your DNA and prevents your body from repairing the damage. When DNA is damaged, a cell can grow out of control which is how a cancer tumor is created.

Human Papillomavirus

The CDC has found that in general, the Human Papillomavirus is thought to be responsible for more than 90 percent of anal and cervical cancers. It is also believed to cause about 70 percent of vaginal and vulvar cancers, and 60 percent of penile cancers. While oropharynx cancer was traditionally linked to tobacco and alcohol, recent studies revealed that about 60 percent to 70 percent of this type of cancer may be linked to HPV.

Family Health History

A large number of cancers are hereditary. People are more likely at risk if they have multiple relatives with cancer on the same side of the family. This is more likely to be problematic if they were diagnosed at a younger age. Another way a person is put at risk is if they have a single person in the family with multiple tumors, especially in the same organ.

Obesity And Cancer

Being overweight or obese raises the risk of certain types of cancer. This also puts people at risk for a recurrence of cancer after treatment. This is especially the case because extra weight raises the hormones insulin and insulin growth factor-1 (IGF-1) levels. An excess of it has been linked to certain types of cancer. Fat tissue is also linked to producing more of the hormone estrogen. This has been linked to the development of some cancers, like breast cancer. Fat cells also affect the way the body regulates cancer cell growth.

Use Of Tobacco

It has been found that smoking tobacco products cause almost nine of every ten cases of lung cancer. In fact, consuming tobacco can cause cancer in almost any part of the body. Tobacco products that can increase the risk of cancer include tobacco smoke, secondhand smoke, smokeless tobacco products, such as dipping and chewing tobacco, and electronic cigarettes.

