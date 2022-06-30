Ritu Dalmia to Asma Khan, 5 Indian Origin Women Chefs Who Made it Big in Industry

Indian cuisine is no ordinary cuisine. Influenced by immense diversity, Indian cuisine is a vibrant assortment of dishes, distinctly characterised by the subtle use of spices, grains and vegetables grown in different parts of the country.

With a great food culture, our country has also produced many great chefs. The hospitality sector, like other sectors, is dominated by men. However, many women chefs are making a mark in the male-dominated industry. Here are 5 women chefs who have achieved tremendous success in the cooking business.

Ritu Dalmia

Ritu Dalmia is the owner of seven magnificent Italian restaurants. Her fine-dine restaurants have achieved tremendous popularity in cities like New Delhi and London. Ritu has authored books like Italian Khana, Travelling Diva – Recipes from around the world and Diva Green. There is nothing more satisfying for her than to see a customer relishing her food.

Dipna Anand

Dipna is known for her low-fat Indian cooking aimed at people suffering from heart ailments. She even received a National award from The British Nutrition Foundation for her work on low-fat cooking. Dipna Anand was once praised by former UK Prime Minister, David Cameron.

Madhur Jaffrey

Madhur Jaffrey has mastered the culinary arts and achieved success at a global level. Jaffrey was recently honoured with the Padma Bhushan award. Jaffrey, who is referred to as the ‘First Lady of Global Indian Cuisine’, is also an actor and a television personality.

Maneet Chauhan

Maneet Chauhan is known for judging Food Network’s famous cooking competition show Chopped. Born in Punjab, Maneet had a fascination for cooking since her childhood. Maneet was also invited by President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama to the White House in 2014.

Asma Khan

Asma Khan has become a household name due to her Netflix show, Chef’s Table. Asma is also the chef and owner of London’s popular restaurant Darjeeling Express where she runs an all-women kitchen.

