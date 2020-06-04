Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Riverdale Star Lili Reinhart Comes Out as Bisexual

During the ongoing Pride month and while participating in George Floyd protests, actress Lili Reinhart has come out as bisexual.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 4, 2020, 3:52 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Riverdale Star Lili Reinhart Comes Out as Bisexual
Lili Reinhart

It wasn’t long when Riverdale stars and former sweethearts Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse split and called it quits. In another big news surrounding her life, Lili has announced that she recognizes herself as a bisexual. She revealed the same in an Instagram story post, advocating the West Hollywood LGBTQ+ protest for ‘Black Lives Matter’.

The actress wrote, “Although I have never announced it publicly before, I am a proud bisexual woman. And I will be joining this protest today. Come join.”

She also posted various visuals from the protest, which was called in order to raise voice against the unlawful death of African-American man George Floyd. He was killed last week in police custody in Minnesota, US.

Talking about the racial discrimination and injustice in the US, Lili opened her heart out on Twitter. In a series of tweets posted on Tuesday, she wrote, “I want to say that I am ashamed of the racism that exists in this country. We are taught to look at our police officers as helpful and friendly when we learn about “leaders” in elementary school. Our “leaders” have failed us today”.

She added, “I know that white privilege exists and I could never fully understand what it’s like to be oppressed because of my race”.

Cole Sprouse also participated in the US protests over the death of Floyd. Cole posted several videos and pictures from the protest.

The Suite Life of Jack and Cody star was also arrested while participating in the George Floyd protests.

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading