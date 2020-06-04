Riverdale Star Lili Reinhart Comes Out as Bisexual

It wasn’t long when Riverdale stars and former sweethearts Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse split and called it quits. In another big news surrounding her life, Lili has announced that she recognizes herself as a bisexual. She revealed the same in an Instagram story post, advocating the West Hollywood LGBTQ+ protest for ‘Black Lives Matter’.

The actress wrote, “Although I have never announced it publicly before, I am a proud bisexual woman. And I will be joining this protest today. Come join.”

She also posted various visuals from the protest, which was called in order to raise voice against the unlawful death of African-American man George Floyd. He was killed last week in police custody in Minnesota, US.

Talking about the racial discrimination and injustice in the US, Lili opened her heart out on Twitter. In a series of tweets posted on Tuesday, she wrote, “I want to say that I am ashamed of the racism that exists in this country. We are taught to look at our police officers as helpful and friendly when we learn about “leaders” in elementary school. Our “leaders” have failed us today”.

I want to say that I am ashamed of the racism that exists in this country. We are taught to look at our police officers as helpful and friendly when we learn about “leaders” in elementary school. Our “leaders” have failed us today. — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) June 1, 2020

She added, “I know that white privilege exists and I could never fully understand what it’s like to be oppressed because of my race”.

I can’t begin to imagine the horror of worrying that you won’t be protected by your “leaders” because of the color of your skin. I know that white privilege exists and I cpuld never fully understand what it’s like to be oppressed because of my race. — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) June 1, 2020

Cole Sprouse also participated in the US protests over the death of Floyd. Cole posted several videos and pictures from the protest.

The Suite Life of Jack and Cody star was also arrested while participating in the George Floyd protests.

