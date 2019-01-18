English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
RJ Kareena Kapoor Slays Denim-on-denim Look for Ishq FM
Kareena Kapoor flaunted a denim-on-denim ensemble for her Ishq FM shoot and she looks nothing less than a style diva. Scroll down to check out her denim look.
Kareena Kapoor Image: @poonamdamania/Instagram
Loading...
Ever since Kareena Kapoor turned into a radio jockey for her radio show 'What Women Want' on Ishq FM, the diva has outdone herself and how!
Starting as a Bollywood fashionista to being a mother to the internet sensation Taimur Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor has always arrived in style. We love her fashion sense on-screen and now we are love struck by her outfits behind the mic, too.
Juggling with promotions, press conferences and taping of her radio show, she has been spotted in unusual ensembles. Believe us when we say she is a complete vision.
This time she flaunted a denim-on-denim ensemble for her Ishq FM shoot. With her sophisticated sartorial taste and love for bright colors, the actor outdid herself in this outfit.
In Kanika Goyal X Babbu The Painter denim outfit, Kareena took her fashion to another level mixing duo-tone denim look. The black jacket by Babbu The Painter had lingo like Bakwaas and Bullshit written over it and this reminds us of Deepika Padukone's denim jacket which was also designed by the same designer. For her sole, she added a little red to her outfit with Tom Ford red strappy stilettos.
Makeup artist, Anil C gave Kareena a no makeup look, nude lip tint and strokes of eyeliner to enhance her eyes. Hairstylist, Yianni Tsapatori created a messy bun hairdo that looked chic and went along with the sporty denim look.
On the accessory front, Kareena added bling to the outfit with some gold, black and white junk jewelry by Viange Vintage.
Even though Kareena has not graced the world of social media, her team went berserk with her new look and the look has taken Instagram by storm.
Check out the new look RJ Kareena Kapoor flaunted for her Ishq FM shoot.
Starting as a Bollywood fashionista to being a mother to the internet sensation Taimur Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor has always arrived in style. We love her fashion sense on-screen and now we are love struck by her outfits behind the mic, too.
Juggling with promotions, press conferences and taping of her radio show, she has been spotted in unusual ensembles. Believe us when we say she is a complete vision.
This time she flaunted a denim-on-denim ensemble for her Ishq FM shoot. With her sophisticated sartorial taste and love for bright colors, the actor outdid herself in this outfit.
In Kanika Goyal X Babbu The Painter denim outfit, Kareena took her fashion to another level mixing duo-tone denim look. The black jacket by Babbu The Painter had lingo like Bakwaas and Bullshit written over it and this reminds us of Deepika Padukone's denim jacket which was also designed by the same designer. For her sole, she added a little red to her outfit with Tom Ford red strappy stilettos.
Makeup artist, Anil C gave Kareena a no makeup look, nude lip tint and strokes of eyeliner to enhance her eyes. Hairstylist, Yianni Tsapatori created a messy bun hairdo that looked chic and went along with the sporty denim look.
On the accessory front, Kareena added bling to the outfit with some gold, black and white junk jewelry by Viange Vintage.
Even though Kareena has not graced the world of social media, her team went berserk with her new look and the look has taken Instagram by storm.
Check out the new look RJ Kareena Kapoor flaunted for her Ishq FM shoot.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: The Accidental Prime Minister, Not An Engaging Watch
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
Amarjeet Singh | Super Fan's Struggles Behind Collecting Over 5000 Autographs
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Wednesday 26 December , 2018
2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
-
Sunday 30 December , 2018
2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Movie Review: The Accidental Prime Minister, Not An Engaging Watch
Friday 11 January , 2019 Amarjeet Singh | Super Fan's Struggles Behind Collecting Over 5000 Autographs
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Wednesday 26 December , 2018 2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
Sunday 30 December , 2018 2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ranveer Singh Singing 'Mere Do Anmol Ratan' for Rappers Divine and Naezy Will Leave You in Splits
- Volkswagen Says Cars Compliant With India Emission Norms but Will Pay NGT-Slapped 100 Crore Penalty
- Delhi Bride Gets Shot During Ceremony, Returns From Hospital To Continue Wedding Rituals
- Vivo Republic Day Sale: Discounts up to Rs 10,000 on Vivo V11 Pro, Vivo NEX And More on Amazon And Flipkart
- After #10YearChallenge, BJP Throws Open #5YearChallenge to Show 'Modi-Era Progress'
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results