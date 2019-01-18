RJ Kareena Kapoor Slays Denim-on-denim Look for Ishq FM

Ever since Kareena Kapoor turned into a radio jockey for her radio show 'What Women Want' on Ishq FM, the diva has outdone herself and how!Starting as a Bollywood fashionista to being a mother to the internet sensation Taimur Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor has always arrived in style. We love her fashion sense on-screen and now we are love struck by her outfits behind the mic, too.Juggling with promotions, press conferences and taping of her radio show, she has been spotted in unusual ensembles. Believe us when we say she is a complete vision.This time she flaunted a denim-on-denim ensemble for her Ishq FM shoot. With her sophisticated sartorial taste and love for bright colors, the actor outdid herself in this outfit.In Kanika Goyal X Babbu The Painter denim outfit, Kareena took her fashion to another level mixing duo-tone denim look. The black jacket by Babbu The Painter had lingo like Bakwaas and Bullshit written over it and this reminds us of Deepika Padukone's denim jacket which was also designed by the same designer. For her sole, she added a little red to her outfit with Tom Ford red strappy stilettos.Makeup artist, Anil C gave Kareena a no makeup look, nude lip tint and strokes of eyeliner to enhance her eyes. Hairstylist, Yianni Tsapatori created a messy bun hairdo that looked chic and went along with the sporty denim look.On the accessory front, Kareena added bling to the outfit with some gold, black and white junk jewelry by Viange Vintage.Even though Kareena has not graced the world of social media, her team went berserk with her new look and the look has taken Instagram by storm.Check out the new look RJ Kareena Kapoor flaunted for her Ishq FM shoot.