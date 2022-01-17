RNA Molecules Can Fight Liver Cancer, Finds Study

Scientists have received a great breakthrough in the treatment of liver diseases, especially liver cancer. A study was carried out by researchers from Karolinska Institute, which is a Swedish university. In this study, researchers have identified a protein and an IncRNA molecule which is commonly seen in cancers related to the liver or the kidney. According to this study, as the number of IncRNA molecules increases, it reduces the fat which is stored in the tumor cell.

The findings of this new study suggest that cancer can be treated better in the future. Its identification can also be done in a better way. The findings of this study have been published in the journal ‘Gut’ of the British Medical Association (BMJ).

What do the experts have to say on this?

Claudia Kutter, who is a senior researcher in microbiology, tumor and cell biology at Karolinska Institute, said that our genomes provide instructions to our cells, which determines a certain level of work for each kind of cell.

This message is transmitted out through mainly two types of RNA molecules. The study found that a large number of such proteins react with the non-coding RNA, which we also call lncRNA.

What was found in the study?

During the research, a certain amount of tissue was taken from liver cancer patients. Advanced CRISPR technology was used to make its specific pair protein INA (CCT3) and IncRNA molecule (LINC00326). Ultimately, it was found that both types of RNA were getting depleted and their protein was also decreasing.

