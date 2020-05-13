Robert Pattinson's Self Clicked Portraits are Breaking the Internet, See Pics

Having come across stardom at 21, when he starred in the first Twilight movie; to expanding his range and working in numerous ‘art’ films; to becoming the next Batman; Robert Pattinson has gone through it all. Now, living under self quarantine in London saw the actor shooting himself for a magazine cover.

The Lighthouse star turned 34 today and his unkempt look for the June/ July edition of GQ magazine came out a day before. And pictures from the photoshoot have been going viral on the social media.

He was shooting for the DC movie Batman in London, when production stopped due to the coronavirus pandemic. Since then, he has been living in this apartment provided by the production team and clicked these photos in the month of April.

While in one photo, he brightly smiles at the camera; another self portrait captures him wearing nothing but a scarf with a bowl in hand. He also has a serious pose for the viewers, with a beer bottle accessorizing his brooding look.

The clothing is branded on the actor; otherwise Robert is unshaven, with uncombed hair just being comfortable in his lockdown home.

The Tenet actor also appears in a couple of mirror selfies, one of which made it to the cover. According to the actor, he had only brought 3 sets of clothing from his house in Los Angeles for the shoot. The actor also candidly spoke about not exercising enough during lockdown.

