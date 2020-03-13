Take the pledge to vote

Rock And Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Postponed over COVID-19

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame President Joel Peresman released a statement and expressed his disappointment over suspending the ceremony.

IANS

Updated:March 13, 2020, 4:26 PM IST
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fames annual induction ceremony, which was supposed to take place May 2 at Clevelands Public Hall, in Ohio, has been postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

"We are very disappointed to announce the postponement of this year's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. Our first concern is to the health and safety of our attendees and artists and we are complying with the direction of the local and state authorities and common sense," Rock and Roll Hall of Fame President Joel Peresman said in a statement.

"We look forward to rescheduling the ceremony and will make that announcement at the earliest convenience," Peresman was quoted as saying in rollingstones.com.

This year's Hall of Fame class includes Nine Inch Nails, Depeche Mode, the Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston, T-Rex and the Notorious B.I.G.

