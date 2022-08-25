Rock Salt Vs Iodised Salt: Which One is Better?

There are various types of salts available in the market and in your kitchen. From iodized salt to rock salt, they offer different benefits and also work differently. Salt not only makes the food tasty but also benefits your health. The real benefits, though, depending on the salt you consume.

According to some people, it is best to consume iodised salt and at the same time, many consider the consumption of rock salt or natural salt to be healthier. The amount of iodine present in the salt found in the market is high and people who enjoy a healthy lifestyle prefer rock salt.

Let’s take a look at the difference between iodized salt and rock salt and also their benefits.

Difference between rock salt and iodized salt

Sea salt that is available in the market is rich in iodine, and at the same time, rock salt is prepared by grinding pink stones found in the Himalayas. One teaspoon of table salt contains 2360 mg of sodium. While the amount of sodium in 1 teaspoon of Himalayan pink salt is 1680 mg. Rock salt contains one-third less sodium than table salt. To follow a healthy lifestyle, you need to consume 140 micrograms of iodine a day.

Benefits of eating table salt (iodized salt)

Table salt is rich in iodine and sodium. By consuming this salt, the body gets the required amount of iodine, which is considered the main source of nutrition for the thyroid gland. Due to the lack of iodine in the body, there is a risk of increasing thyroid gland.

Benefits of eating rock salt

Sodium found in rock salt is less than in table salt. However, sodium is present in almost all kinds of salt. Due to the increased sodium in the body, you may also become a victim of heart-related diseases. Apart from this, sodium also increases weight. Therefore, eating too much rock salt can prove to be harmful to health.

Iodine Vs Sodium

Health-conscious Anu Ahuja replaced the table salt in food with rock salt. She believes that rock salt is rich in minerals and controls blood pressure. However, according to experts, both sodium and iodine are present in table salt.

At the same time, rock salt is considered a better source of only sodium. The intake of iodine is very important to stay healthy. Therefore, consuming only rock salt or avoiding table salt completely can cause several diseases.

