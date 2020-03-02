Rock Star Liam Gallagher Feared He'd Caught Coronavirus After European Tour
Singer Liam Gallagher was terrified as he thought he caught Covid-19 after returning home from a recent European tour. The Oasis rocker, told his fans he's "scared" by the outbreak, after several cases of the life-threatening virus have been confirmed in the UK, Germany, France, and Italy, reports aceshowbiz.com.
Gallagher took to the stage in Paris, France on February 25, the same day the first French person carrying the illness died, and he also performed in Italy and Germany recently.
Recalling he thought he had caught the virus, he said, "It's very confusing and scary though. I feel like I've had it 7 times the last few days then realised the house is just hot." He later tweeted, "achoo", as fans laughed over the confusion.
A choo— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) February 27, 2020
