Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Rock Star Liam Gallagher Feared He'd Caught Coronavirus After European Tour

Taking to Twitter, he said he thought he had caught the virus after a fan probed the songwriter for his thoughts on the breakout.

IANS

Updated:March 2, 2020, 8:53 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Rock Star Liam Gallagher Feared He'd Caught Coronavirus After European Tour
Taking to Twitter, he said he thought he had caught the virus after a fan probed the songwriter for his thoughts on the breakout.

Singer Liam Gallagher was terrified as he thought he caught Covid-19 after returning home from a recent European tour. The Oasis rocker, told his fans he's "scared" by the outbreak, after several cases of the life-threatening virus have been confirmed in the UK, Germany, France, and Italy, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Gallagher took to the stage in Paris, France on February 25, the same day the first French person carrying the illness died, and he also performed in Italy and Germany recently.

Taking to Twitter, he said he thought he had caught the virus after a fan probed the songwriter for his thoughts on the breakout.

Recalling he thought he had caught the virus, he said, "It's very confusing and scary though. I feel like I've had it 7 times the last few days then realised the house is just hot." He later tweeted, "achoo", as fans laughed over the confusion.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram