GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Holi | News18.com
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Kylie Jenner Debuts with Baby Stormi on 1-Month Birthday, See Pics

Happy one month birthday, Stormi!

shifa khan | News18.com

Updated:March 2, 2018, 6:10 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Kylie Jenner Debuts with Baby Stormi on 1-Month Birthday, See Pics
Representative Image: Instagram/ Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner is celebrating the 1-month birthday of her daughter Stormi, whom she shares with boyfriend Travis Scott, by sharing two adorable new photos of their child.

The 20-year-old took to Instagram to share the portraits, which show her daughter dressed in a knitted onesie with a hood and ears.

my angel baby is 1 month old today

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on



And Kylie flashed a new ring on her wedding finger, although there has been no news of an engagement with her beau and Stormi's father, Travis Scott.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed their first child into the world one month ago today on February 1 and the parents are celebrating the special day on social media. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted two new pics on Instagram Thursday in which she's holding baby Stormi.

"angel baby is 1 month old today," Kylie wrote alongside the cute post.

Also Watch

| Edited by: shifa khan
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES