Kylie Jenner Debuts with Baby Stormi on 1-Month Birthday, See Pics
Happy one month birthday, Stormi!
Representative Image: Instagram/ Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner is celebrating the 1-month birthday of her daughter Stormi, whom she shares with boyfriend Travis Scott, by sharing two adorable new photos of their child.
The 20-year-old took to Instagram to share the portraits, which show her daughter dressed in a knitted onesie with a hood and ears.
And Kylie flashed a new ring on her wedding finger, although there has been no news of an engagement with her beau and Stormi's father, Travis Scott.
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed their first child into the world one month ago today on February 1 and the parents are celebrating the special day on social media. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted two new pics on Instagram Thursday in which she's holding baby Stormi.
"angel baby is 1 month old today," Kylie wrote alongside the cute post.
| Edited by: shifa khan
