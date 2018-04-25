Rohit Bal, Anju Modi Showcase Collection with Innovative Modern Twists to Khadi

India's leading designers Rohit Bal, Anju Modi, Payal Jain and Poonam Bhagat showcased collections using khadi at Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI)-presented 'Khadi - Transcending Boundaries' here.The event, handspun around the country's fabric of freedom Khadi in collaboration with Khadi Village and Industries Commission (KVIC), was a part of the SME Convention 2018 hosted by Ministry of Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) on Monday night.The designers showcased innovative modern twists to khadi ensembles in colours of white, black, indigo and mustard.Giriraj Singh, Union Minister MSME, was the guest of honour and he thanked FDCI President Sunil Sethi, who was jubilant at the fashion show.Khadi's celebration was also witnessed by other prominent personalities like Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Union Minister of Minority Affairs, Meenakshi Lekhi, MP Lok Sabha, ad guru Prahlad Kakkar, KVIC Chairman Vinay Kumar Saxena, MSME Secretary Arun Kumar Panda and some international delegates."We would like to thank KVIC and Khadi India for believing in us. We will strive to promote Khadi through multi-faceted and meaningful drives which will bring to the fore its true potential and catapult it in the global arena," said Sethi.