Rohit Bal is all Set to Bring a Piece of Kashmir to Your Home | Exclusive

When one thinks of Kashmir, the immediate thought that comes to mind is the breath-taking views of the snowclad mountains and shikaras on azure waters. Be it the kaleidoscopic fields of tulips, the alluring spread of Indian Lotuses, or the rich saffron crocus, the valley is also blessed with abundant flora. Celebrating the myriad aspects of ‘heaven on earth’, Rohit has curated an exclusive line of bed linen titled The Masterpiece for Duroflex. In an exclusive interview with News18, Rohit Bal talks about the transition from designing couture to bed linen, celebrating Kashmir and what the pandemic has taught him.

From his well-received Guldastah collection at Lakme Fashion Week in 2019 to his much-awaited bedlinen collection Masterpiece, Kashmir has always held a special place in his heart. When asked what aspects of Kashmir he has included in the collection, Rohit Bal says, “It [Kashmir] is so diverse in terms of its arts and craft, it is difficult to see anything in isolation. The best way of using Kashmiri art is to create a beautiful blend of all the aspects, and that is what I have done for Masterpiece. We have put together the colours and the flowers of Kashmir. The experience of working on this collection was nothing short of delightful as Duroflex gave me a lot of creative freedom, and for an artist, it’s a dream come true. I am eagerly looking forward to Masterpiece being launched in markets.”

The Art and The Artist

As someone who has grown up in Kashmir, Rohit was always surrounded by immaculate natural beauty. And through the years, it has stayed with him. So, it was but natural to be drawn to varied platforms that gives him the opportunity to showcase this beauty. His love for Kashmir resonates with the designs he has created for the collection. However, for someone who has owned the runway with his designer wear, was the transition of designing bed linen as smooth as runway shows? “Design is all about inspiration. Bed linen is of course a different product; however, it follows a similar creative process. The key challenge was incorporating the opulent essence of Rohit Bal aesthetics within a product that goes into a bedroom setting where one comes to unwind, rest and sleep,” shares Rohit.

Beyond Design

In the larger picture Rohit Bal believes the key function of upholstery or drapes is to dress up the space and accentuate its natural structures. “As it is rightly said, God is in the details. For any work of art, what matters the most is details. When it comes to upholstery or any home decor fabric, I think it is important to keep in mind the overall interior theme or story that the space or home tells. Is it modern? Is it transitional? Is it traditional? What is the style of the furniture? These are the important questions to ask. At the same time create something that blends into the background to be the right backdrop for the people who are going to inhabit the space,” expresses Rohit Bal.

Starting Afresh

Rohit’s takeaway from the pandemic is to build a business that takes care of its people even when the times are unfavourable. The pandemic has changed a lot of things for the world. People are much more cautious, feels Rohit Bal, who was quite excited that the brand made antibacterial bed linen a norm. “An antibacterial designer bed linen collection is something unheard of, and hence I was eager to develop this unique collection,” adds Rohit Bal. The other thing that pandemic has taught Rohit is to not take people for granted, and never stop investing in personal and professional relationships.

