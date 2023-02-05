Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna feel Radhika Apte’s Style Aligns with their Brand Language; Call Her ‘Perfect Muse’

Celebrated fashion designers Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna in a span of over two decades have won hearts across the globe with their contemporary designs for men and women.

Internationally acclaimed for their craftsmanship and bespoke tailoring, the designer duo have had international and Indian celebrities don their creations with elan. In conversation with News18, Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna talk about the role of social media in the world of fashion, celebrating their designs at unconventional locations and why Radhika Apte and Ranveer Singh are the perfect muses for their brand.

As couturiers who come with over two decades of experience, how would you define fashion in 2023?

There are no rules to follow, as couturiers, we like to focus on our USP, our aesthetics and our strengths to offer something unique as an individual. Post-pandemic things have changed drastically and people want to live on their own terms and view fashion from a different perspective.

Given that fashion on social media is just a reel away at the moment. Does it influence your creative strategy in any way? Do you sometimes ideate keeping the platform in mind?

Social media can be extremely distracting but in today’s time, it’s also the need of the hour. The platform surely has a vast reach and helps you connect to a wider audience but the messaging needs to be clear and not loud. We feel social media can influence you for a moment but cannot make a buyer shop instantly till they are fully convinced. We don’t believe in impulse buying and neither are we just selling for a season. We want the RGRK client to keep something for years to come which serves as a lifelong memory.

A celebrity favourite label, your designs have been celebrated on the red carpet by an array of stars. Which celebrity’s style has complemented your design?

Ranveer Singh has been our muse for years and compliments our design to perfection.

What’s that one thing about the fashion industry in the good old days that you miss and wish it existed even today?

The fashion industry back then was more close-knit; people would love to come and be present for the shows and be connected with the garments at a deeper level. Whereas now with everything being displayed beforehand on digital platforms people are no longer intrigued or excited about coming and being a part of fashion. The live interaction with models and clients is missing these days.

Fashion shows in India are slowly moving out from the conventional runway to experimental locations. What’s your opinion about it and do you feel it takes the attention away from the collection?

Conventional runways will never go out of style but we do feel experimental locations add a lot of value to the brand. It is all about what the designer is trying to convey through the collection be it the feel, the looks, the styling and music etc. All these aspects put together make a great show.

How would you define the new-age man and woman’s style of dressing?

Men and women are deriving inspiration from each other’s dressing thereby making fashion more fluid.

If you had to pick one Indian and one international celebrity you would like to design for, who would it be and why?

It is difficult to pick one as there are many personalities we would like to dress up including Zendaya, Rihanna and Billy Porter. An Indian celebrity whose style we admire is Radhika Apte. She is a perfect muse for RGRK as her personal style aligns with our brand language.

When you are not designing, what do you both like doing?

When we are not designing we like to visit museums and art galleries for inspiration.

One thing about Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna we don’t know?

That we also love colour!

