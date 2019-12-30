Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Rohman Shawl Shares Adorable Pic with Sushmita Sen

Rohman Shawl recently shared a picture with his lady love Sushmita Sen on social media and the caption will make you go aww.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 30, 2019, 1:25 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Rohman Shawl Shares Adorable Pic with Sushmita Sen
Rohman Shawl, Sushmita Sen

Actress Sushmita Sen and her model boyfriend Rohman Shawl never shy away from expressing their love for each other. Be it going for workout sessions together or spending quality time with family, this couple throws major goals for all love birds out there.

Rohman recently shared a picture with his lady love on Instagram and the caption will make you go aww.

He wrote, “At different stages in my life, I have had people ask me a question that I have never really been able to answer. What makes you feel complete? Finally I have an Answer (not for them but for my own self) @sushmitasen47, YOU ARE MY ANSWER.”

The actress replied on the post with a mushy comment. She wrote, “In all the unanswered prayers...YOU are the answered one!!”

Earlier, the former Miss Universe had shared a cozy picture with Rohman on her Instagram. She wrote, “Hum kisise khushiyan mange yeh hame manzoor nahi, mangi huyi khushiyon se kiska bhala hota hai... jitna apni takdeer mein likha hai woh zaroor ata hota hai”

On the work front, Sushmita will be next seen in the upcoming Prahlad Kakkar’s directorial Happy Anniversary, starring Sushant Singh Rajput, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan among others. The makers are yet to announce the release date for the film.

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram