Rohman Shawl Shares Adorable Pic with Sushmita Sen

Actress Sushmita Sen and her model boyfriend Rohman Shawl never shy away from expressing their love for each other. Be it going for workout sessions together or spending quality time with family, this couple throws major goals for all love birds out there.

Rohman recently shared a picture with his lady love on Instagram and the caption will make you go aww.

He wrote, “At different stages in my life, I have had people ask me a question that I have never really been able to answer. What makes you feel complete? Finally I have an Answer (not for them but for my own self) @sushmitasen47, YOU ARE MY ANSWER.”

The actress replied on the post with a mushy comment. She wrote, “In all the unanswered prayers...YOU are the answered one!!”

Earlier, the former Miss Universe had shared a cozy picture with Rohman on her Instagram. She wrote, “Hum kisise khushiyan mange yeh hame manzoor nahi, mangi huyi khushiyon se kiska bhala hota hai... jitna apni takdeer mein likha hai woh zaroor ata hota hai”

On the work front, Sushmita will be next seen in the upcoming Prahlad Kakkar’s directorial Happy Anniversary, starring Sushant Singh Rajput, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan among others. The makers are yet to announce the release date for the film.

