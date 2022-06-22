Rohtang Pass to Vashishtha Temple, 5 Places You Just Can't Miss in Manali

Nestled in the lap of the Himalayas amid beautiful plains, Manali, for city slickers, is a perfect mountain getaway. The charming hill station in the north Indian state of Himachal Pradesh is situated by the Beas River at a height of 1,926 m above sea level.

Attractions across the town:

Rohtang Pass

Rohtang Pass is the place for those who want to see snow in summer. However, after November, due to heavy snowfall, this pass is closed for a few months. The Kothi, Nehru Kund and Jogini Falls here are worth seeing.

Solang Valley

Situated at a distance of 13 km from Manali, Solang Valley is considered an important centre of attraction for tourists. Along with small eateries, the place has many adventure activities like paragliding, air balloon, trekking, zip way, and ropeway.

The Naggar Castle

Situated at a height next to the Beas River, The Naggar Castle is a fine sample of traditional architecture. Built using stones and wood, today this castle is run by the Himachal government as a heritage hotel.

Vashishtha Temple

Named after Vashistha Muni, the temple remains in discussion among tourists due to its special reasons. Made out of wood, the temple features natural sacred hot spring baths throughout the year.

Hidimba Devi Temple

Nestled in tall deodar trees, the temple was established in the 16th century. Hidimba, the wife of Bhima, one of the Pandavas, is worshipped as a goddess only here in the whole world.

