Rose Day 2023: Romantic Ways to Celebrate the First Day of Valentine's Week 2023 With Your Partner!

HAPPY ROSE DAY 2023: February can officially be called the month of love with Valentine’s Day celebration on the 14th. The week before this special day is called Valentine’s week where every date is associated with some kind of romantic gesture for the special person in your life. Valentine’s week kickstarts with the celebration of Rode Day on February 7.

As the name suggests, couples give roses to express their love and spend time together to celebrate the day. If you are looking to surprise your partner on Rose Day, here is a list of a few ideas on how you can celebrate the special day with them.

Buy Roses

It is Rose Day, and there’s no reason why you should not be gifting your partner a rose. Buy the red roses, as it is a sign of deep passion and love. Buy them a bouquet and add a card to express your feelings. You could try making a bouquet with different colours of roses and emphasis what all those colours mean to you.

Rose room

You can think of decorating a room full of roses and their petals, with curtains, fairy lights and candles. This will create a romantic ambience and the aroma is perfect for your partner to feel loved. Spend a peaceful time cherish the time together and celebrate your love for each other today.

Make it a date

Enjoy the day by taking your loved one on a nice and cosy date. You can add a rose to the theme by wearing a red-coloured outfit or using a rose boutonniere or corsage. Women can also choose to add a rose flower to their hairdo. After all, it’s the little things that count and speak volumes of your love.

Add rose flavour to your menu

Whether you are stepping out to eat, the order in or cooking your food, make sure to bring in a bottle of Rosé, or any rose-flavoured drink that you both enjoy. You can also order rose-flavoured sweets or baked items. This special gesture will definitely make your partner feel special.

Rose-based gift box

Gift them rose-based cosmetics kits, and toiletries like shower gel, shampoo, perfume, rose oil and rose water. There are many brands that have a rose range of self-care and pampering products due to their sweet fragrance and soothing properties.

