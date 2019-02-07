LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Rose Day: 7 Songs That Put The Rose Into Romance the Bollywood Way

From the classic Gulaabi Aankhen to the racy Gulabo, here are seven Bollywood songs to celebrate Rose Day on February 7.

News18.com

Updated:February 7, 2019, 2:13 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Rose Day: 7 Songs That Put The Rose Into Romance the Bollywood Way
From the classic Gulaabi Aankhen to the racy Gulabo, here are seven Bollywood songs to celebrate Rose Day on February 7.
Loading...
Valentine's week has officially kicked off with Rose Day today. The rose, symbolising love and romance, has time and again inspired Bollywood lyricists who've used it to describe the beauty of a heroine, or name her after this fragrant flower.

For those looking for romantic songs on Rose Day, we've drawn up a list of songs about the flower that you can dedicate to your Valentine this year.

Gulaabi Aankhen (The Train, 1970)

One of the most popular romantic classics, this Mohd Rafi rendition has been adapted and remade multiple times. Atif Aslam did an unplugged cover of the song which was quite a hit, and singer Sanam Puri also composed a beachy version of it. But the original still continues to charm listeners.



Haathon Mein Kitaab, Baalon Mein Gulab (Sansar, 1971)

Another Kishore Kumar song, this romantic number was picturised on Navin Nishchol & Anupama Chopra.



Tera Chehra Mujhe Gulab Lage (Aapas Ki Baat, 1981)

Sung by Kishore Kumar, this song has Raj Babbar serenading Poonam Dhillon in this romantic song.



Gulab Jism Ka (Anjuman, 1986)

Anjuman had music by Khayyam, with lyrics by Urdu poet Shahryar. Gulab Jism Ka is one of the three songs sung by the film's lead actress Shabana Azmi.



Phool Gulab Ka (Biwi Ho To Aisi, 1988)

Farooq Sheikh and Rekha indulge in some romance in a garden to the vocals of Anuradha Paudwal and Mohd Aziz.



Gulabi (Shuddh Desi Romance, 2013)

The most popular song from this romantic comedy, Gulabi had Sushant Singh Rajput romancing Vaani Kapoor in the picturesque locales of Pink City Jaipur.



Gulabo (Shaandaar, 2015)

Ever since Shahid Kapoor and Alia Bhatt grooved to this song a night before her onscreen sister's wedding, the song has become a must-have on all bachelorette party playlists.



Follow @News18Movies for more

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram