Rose Day 2022: Start Your Valentine’s Week With These Special Mocktails

HAPPY ROSE DAY 2022: Valentine’s week is a particularly ideal time to switch up your typical Martini or Manhattan for something a bit more unique. Include a nice drink in your Rose Day dinner arrangements to create the right mood for an amazing evening.

Spring Bouquet Cocktail

This rich, herbaceous-scented mocktail is the mortal counterpart of sending a bouquet to your beloved. In a small saucepan, Boil chamomile tea, and water. Then pink grapefruit juice, apple juice, rosewater, fresh lime, and honey or maple syrup should all be combined. Serve in a coupe glass with a bunch of edible flowers as a topping.

Cherry Bomb

Because of its vivid and lovely red colour, the cherry bomb mocktail is an ideal drink to savour on Rose Day. It’s easy to create and sure to wow. In a pitcher, whisk together the lime juice, grenadine, and soda. Fill a lowball glass halfway with ice, then add some of the juice blend. Finish with cherries and your easy mocktail is ready to serve.

Strawberry and Sparkling Rosé Punch

Whether you are enjoying Rose Day or the weekend in general, an exquisite brunch mocktail may make things look a bit better. This light, fruity mocktail is not too powerful, so you can have more than just one if you like. In a blender, simply add strawberries and sugar. Pour in the lemon juice and rosé along with some soda. Garnish with lime wedges on top of the ice.

Love Potion

Madame Ruth’s love potion stands in stark contrast to this blending. Think of a fruity strawberry slush with a dash of chocolate, and you will experience the Love Potion #9. Either use vanilla or strawberry soda or mixer, then combine it with chocolate syrup, berries, and vanilla ice cream in a blender.

Red Lotus

If you enjoy cranberries, this is the one for you. The lychee fruit’s particular flavour is the superstar of the red lotus mocktail, which is sweet, simple, and invigorating. It’s a simple blended drink that might soon become a new favourite. In a mocktail shaker with ice, pour lychee liqueur, and cranberry juice. Add some mixer or soda with ice. Serve in a coupe glass.

Shirly Temple

Shirley Temple had a legacy that extended beyond the movies, and this amazing cocktail is just one of them. The Shirley Temple is a fantastic way to jazz up an ordinary drink. The mix of fruity taste and aroma and bubbles produces a delectable drink that is ideal for supper. In a pitcher, simply combine ginger beer, club soda, lemon zest and juice, and grenadine. Fill tall glasses halfway with ice.

