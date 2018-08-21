English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Rose McGowan 'Heartbroken' Over Sex Abuse 'Settlement' by Asia Argento
Asia Argento reportedly made a $380,000 settlement with actor Jimmy Bennett, who claimed that in 2013, the 'XXX' actor assaulted him just after he turned 17.
Actor Rose McGowan (Image: Reuters/ File pic)
Loading...
Los Angeles: Actress-activist Rose McGowan, who knows actress Asia Argento for a while, is heartbroken after hearing about settlement that the latter is reported to have made with an actor who claimed she sexually assaulted him.
Argento has reportedly made a $380,000 settlement with actor Jimmy Bennett, the accuser who claimed that in 2013, the "XXX" actor assaulted him just after he turned 17, reported variety.com.
McGowan on Monday took to her Twitter account and wrote: "I got to know Asia Argento ten months ago. Our commonality is the shared pain of being assaulted by Harvey Weinstein. My heart is broken. I will continue my work on behalf of victims everywhere."
McGowan and Argento have been among the most prominent women to come forward with allegations of rape against now-disgraced film titan Harvey Weinstein, who is facing criminal charges in New York unrelated to McGowan or Argento.
Supporting her friend, McGowan added: "None of us know the truth of the situation and I'm sure more will be revealed. Be gentle."
McGowan has gained stature as a victims' advocate in the year since the Weinstein allegations first broke in the New York Times and New Yorker last October.
Also Watch
Argento has reportedly made a $380,000 settlement with actor Jimmy Bennett, the accuser who claimed that in 2013, the "XXX" actor assaulted him just after he turned 17, reported variety.com.
McGowan on Monday took to her Twitter account and wrote: "I got to know Asia Argento ten months ago. Our commonality is the shared pain of being assaulted by Harvey Weinstein. My heart is broken. I will continue my work on behalf of victims everywhere."
McGowan and Argento have been among the most prominent women to come forward with allegations of rape against now-disgraced film titan Harvey Weinstein, who is facing criminal charges in New York unrelated to McGowan or Argento.
Supporting her friend, McGowan added: "None of us know the truth of the situation and I'm sure more will be revealed. Be gentle."
McGowan has gained stature as a victims' advocate in the year since the Weinstein allegations first broke in the New York Times and New Yorker last October.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Manila Venugopal
-
Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
-
Tuesday 14 August , 2018
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
-
Saturday 28 July , 2018
Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
Tuesday 14 August , 2018 Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
Monday 13 August , 2018 Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
Saturday 28 July , 2018 Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Nokia 6.1 Plus With Display Notch, Dual Cameras Launched in India For Rs 15,999
- A Lawsuit Against Google For Sneaky Location Tracking Impacts All of us
- Panga First Look: Ashwiny Iyer, Kangana Ranaut's Film is Backed by its Families
- Vajpayee Was First Indian PM to Use Armoured BMW 7-Series Instead of HM Ambassador
- New 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Facelift Launched in India for Rs 8.19 Lakh, Gets New Petrol Engine
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...