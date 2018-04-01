English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Felt 'Unprotected' On Modelling Jobs
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is glad that actions have been put in place to respect the model's dignity at shows but she is still shocked it took this long to bring about change.
Representative Image: Reuters
Model-actress Rosie Huntington-Whiteley wants better safety rules to protect vulnerable models from experiencing the same things she did at work.
The 30-year-old model has been in the industry for 15 years and hopes the recent shift in attitudes towards sexual harassment in the work place will change so that models can eel safer on the job after admitting to feeling "unprotected" on set, reports femalefirst.co.uk.
"There's definitely been instances where I've felt unprotected and moments where I found myself in situations that were uncomfortable. The fashion industry is so relaxed and casual, there's this expectation on models that the more up for it you are, the better, the further you will go along in your career," Whiteley told Harper's Bazaar Arabia magazine.
However, she is glad that actions have been put in place to respect the model's dignity at shows but she is still shocked it took this long to bring about change.
"For the first time some designers put private changing areas backstage at New York Fashion Week. I've done countless fashion shows where you're in a room, undressing, photographers flying around, people with iPhones, all the crowd and audience coming after the show and you're still half dressed, people are taking photographs of you while you're getting changed," she said.
"It blows my mind that that's acceptable," she added.
