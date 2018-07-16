Royals Release New Photos to Mark Prince Louis' Christening
The four official photos were taken at Clarence House in London after Louis was baptized in the chapel at St. James’s Palace on July 9.
(Photo: The British Royal family/ AP)
The images, taken by celebrity photographer Matt Holyoak, show Prince William and Kate posing with their three children — Louis, Princess Charlotte, 3, and Prince George, 4 — as well as with their wider family.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have released four official photographs to mark the christening of Prince Louis on Monday 9th July.— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 15, 2018
The photographs were taken by Matt Holyoak at Clarence House, following Prince Louis's christening. pic.twitter.com/v6mN6QDgrr
One shows Kate in a garden cuddling and gazing down at Louis, dressed in a frilly cream lace royal christening gown — a replica of the intricate robe made for Queen Victoria’s eldest daughter in 1841.
The Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Louis in the garden at Clarence House, following Prince Louis’s christening.— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 15, 2018
📷 by Matt Holyoak. pic.twitter.com/GMOZDG4eaV
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, following Prince Louis’s christening.— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 15, 2018
📷 by Matt Holyoak. pic.twitter.com/WCx7uZqTJl
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with Members of the @RoyalFamily in the Morning Room at Clarence House, following Prince Louis’s christening.— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 15, 2018
📷 by Matt Holyoak. pic.twitter.com/3M5VxCCppH
Louis was born April 23.
