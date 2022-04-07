RRR Effect: Alia Bhatt Lists First of Many Things She Experienced During the Making of the Film

Alia Bhatt’s latest YouTube video gives us an insight into the first of many things the actress had to experience during the making of the blockbuster movie RRR. The 29-year-old actress has shared a glimpse into the promotions of RRR, which was released on March 25.

The video opens with Alia entering a hotel and getting ready for the promotion event. As she was getting her hair done, Alia said, ““RRR is my first south film, so I am going to be talking about the things I did for the first time during the shoot of RRR.”

The actress added that she learnt Telugu for her role in the SS Rajamouli directorial. Alia also mentioned that it was for the first time she did not know the lyrics to the song that she was going to shoot. “So Sholay, the song that we shot, do you remember I didn’t know the lyrics to the song. Because we were not allowed to hear it.” The actress added that for the first time she reached the set and had to learn the choreography and the lyrics to the song at the same time.

Since the Ram Charan-starrer was shot in Hyderabad, Alia ate biryani on set for the first time during the shooting. The actress said, “I don’t think I have ever eaten biryani on set.”

Adding to the list of her firsts, the actress also mentioned that she had a continuity problem with regard to her hair colour. “My hair colour was in continuity with another film. In RRR, I had to have darker hair. I coloured my hair, but when we went on set, because of the light or something, the highlights were still seen,” Alia explained. The actress’ hairstylist stepped in to add that they went back to the hotel to colour her hair four times.

The video also featured some shots from the RRR promotional event hosted by actor Aamir Khan. Talking about promotions, Alia said that she learnt a lot about how fan interactions on such large scale events take place. Another interesting first of the actress included listening to stories from Amar Chitra Katha which Rajamouli would himself narrate in between shots.

