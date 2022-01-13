RT-PCR Report Negative Despite Covid Symptoms? A Doctor Explains Why

The number of Covid-19 cases is once again skyrocketing in India. In the last 24 hours, 2.47 lakh infections were registered in the country. However, according to news reports, people are now recovering from an infection in seven days.

However, it’s been observed that many people test negative after the RT-PCR test, despite reports of cough, cold, headache, sore throat or body ache. Therefore, the biggest question is, why do the symptoms persist even after negative reports? If these problems exist, is it dangerous?

Dr Shailesh Sahai, Associate Director of Max Hospital, Gurugram, tells News18 that all the Covid-19 patients currently coming forward are asymptomatic, mild or with moderate symptoms. Whatever be the reason, whether Omicron or Vaccination, serious patients are not coming to the hospital right now.

Dr Sahai says that in many cases, after seven days, the RT-PCR report of the patient shows negative, but there are symptoms like cold, cough, cold, body ache, etc. The doctor says that the presence of these symptoms, even after the infection is over, means that the patient is suffering from another infection and in such a situation, he/she must visit a doctor.

He further also explains that according to new guidelines, if there is no breathlessness, fever and oxygen level seems stable, then after 7 days of quarantine, the infection gets cured.

On the other hand, if there are symptoms like cold, cough or body pain, but the level of oxygen is not below 94, there is no need to panic. Hence, one must measure their oxygen level through a pulse-oximeter and should contact a doctor if the oxygen level is less than 94.

