Rudyard Kipling Death Anniversary: 5 Works by the Nobel Laureate One Must Read

Touted as one of the best writers, Rudyard Kipling was an English journalist, short-story writer, poet, and novelist. Born on December 30, 1965, in Mumbai, Kipling’s remarkable work in the field of literature has been praised for generations. Famous for his children's books, he won the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1907, becoming the first English-language writer to receive the prize. Kipling, who won the Nobel Prize at 41, is the youngest recipient of the award till date. The legendary writer breathed his last on January 18, 1936.

As we observe his 84th death anniversary, here are five of his remarkable works one must read.

The Jungle Book

The Jungle Book is a collection of stories and most of the characters in this book are animals. However, the protagonist in this book is the boy or "man-cub" Mowgli, who is raised by wolves. Other popular characters in the book are Shere Khan, the tiger, and Baloo, the bear. The book has been used for many adapations for film and other media.

The Man Who Would Be King

The Man Who Would Be King is a story about two British adventurers in British India. The story has been adapted for media a number of times. The story also appeared in Wee Willie Winkie and Other Child Stories. It is about how the two men ended up becoming kings in Afghanistan.

Mandalay

Mandalay, a poem by Kipling, was published in 1890. The poem is about a soldier, who recalls the time he felt liberated and had a Burmese girlfriend, who is now very far way. The poem, set in Burma, was immortalised after it was set to music by Oley Speaks in 1907.

Gunga Din

Gunga din, a poem published in 1890, is a rhyming narrative from the point of view of an English soldier in India. The poem is remembered for its last lines, which shows the soldier regretting the abuse he dealt to Gunga Din, who is an Indian water-carrier, and admits that Din is the better man him.

Kim

A novel by the legendary author, Kim was first published serially in McClure's Magazine from December 1900 to October 1901. Kim was given the form of a book by Macmillan & Co. Ltd in October 1901. The novel is praised for its detailed portrait of the people, culture, and varied religions of India.

