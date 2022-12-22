Rum Brand Celebrates 70 Years of Hemingway's Old Man And The Sea With Unique AR Idea

Ernest Hemingway’s classic novel The Old Man and the Sea completes its 70 years in 2022. Hemingway was well-known not only for his love of literature but also for his love of rum. To commemorate this literary milestone of his classic book, Papa’s Pilar, a Hemingway-inspired rum company, has launched a new 2022 Legacy Edition of the alcoholic drink and a unique AR idea.

Embark on an unforgettable mixed reality adventure with original artwork & narration by Dr. Guy Harvey in Papa's Pilar's Legacy Edition 2022 release. 🥃Reserve your Legacy Edition 2022 bottle today while supplies last.⁠ 🥃 Limited Quantities Available. ⁠Must be 21+. pic.twitter.com/3oKuMUSRD5 — Papa's Pilar Rum (@papaspilar) November 1, 2022

The bottle is encased in genuine leather and was inspired by Hemingway’s experiences during World Wars I and II. Inside the stylish housing is an embossed notebook and pen that Hemingway enthusiasts will value, reported Forbes.

The brand is also offering an anniversary Bundle, which contains not only the 2022 Legacy Edition bottle but also a copy of The Old Man and the Sea and Papa’s Pilar’s customised ice sphere tray

Papa’s Pilar is also releasing previously unseen clips of the writer, narrated by Dr Guy Harvey, a conservationist and artist whose drawings accompany the novel all through the video. The video is accessed via a phone camera, which launches an Augmented Reality experience on the 2022 Legacy Edition bottle of Papa’s Pilar

The distillery based out of Key West, Florida, USA, where Hemingway once lived, collaborated with tech studio TACTIC, which has previously built augmented reality experiences for Coca-Cola, White Castle, and the United States Postal Service, to breathe life into the idea.

The rum was first available for pre-order via the Papa’s Pilar website for $102.99 before becoming available at retailers on November 1. The brand will donate 20% of each purchase to the Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation, which focuses on reef restoration and protection.

“The augmented reality experience gives our customers a front-row seat to what inspires us the most about Hemingway and why we intend to carry on his legacy with this and future releases," Kyle Groth, Papa’s Pilar’s EVP of corporate development and digital strategy said.

