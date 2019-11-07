Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Running Linked to Lower Early Death Risk, Says Study

Even small 'doses' -- for example, once weekly or less, lasting less than 50 minutes each time, and at a speed below eight kilometers (km) an hour, still seemed to be associated with significant health or longevity benefits.

PTI

Updated:November 7, 2019, 5:54 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Running Linked to Lower Early Death Risk, Says Study
(Photo courtesy: Representative Image/ AFP Relaxnews/ bogdankosanovic/ Istock.com)

Any amount of running is associated with a significantly lower risk of premature death, according to a study.

The analysis, published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, looked for studies on the association between running or jogging and the risk of death from all causes, cardiovascular disease, and cancer.

The researchers, including those from Victoria University and the University of Sydney in Australia, found 14 suitable studies, involving 232,149 people, whose health had been tracked for between 5.5 and 35 years.

During this time, 25,951 of the study participants died, the researchers said.

When the study data was pooled, any amount of running was associated with a 27 per cent lower risk of death from all causes for both sexes, compared with no running, they said.

Running was also associated with a 30 per cent lower risk of death from cardiovascular disease, and a 23 per cent lower risk of death from cancer, according to the study.

Even small 'doses' -- for example, once weekly or less, lasting less than 50 minutes each time, and at a speed below eight kilometers (km) an hour, still seemed to be associated with significant health or longevity benefits.

The researchers said that running for 25 minutes less than the recommended (75 minutes) weekly duration of vigorous physical activity could reduce the risk of death.

This makes running a potentially good option for those whose main obstacle to doing enough exercise is lack of time, suggest the researchers.

However, upping 'the dose' wasn't associated with a further lowering of the risk of death from any cause, the analysis showed.

This is an observational study, and as such, can't establish cause. The researchers caution that the number of included studies was small and their methods varied considerably, which may have influenced the results.

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram