Running Out Of Recipes For Iftar? Try These Chicken Kebabs

During the holy month of Ramzan, the two most important meals consumed in a day include ‘suhoor’ (meal before sunrise) and ‘iftar’ (meal after sunset). Iftar is an important meal where all the family members sit together to break their daily fast.

Last week into Ramzan and running out of innovative recipes for Iftar is very common. So, we have brought you an easy recipe of juicy and crispy chicken kebabs.

Chicken kebab recipe

Ingredients

250 grams boneless chicken

Any regular cooking oil

Salt as needed

1 tbsp Ginger paste

1-2 tbsp Garlic paste

4-5 Green chilly

1-2 tbsp Garam masala powder

1 Potato

1 Capsicum

1 Carrot

2 Eggs

1 any regular Vermiceli packet

1 tbsp Red chilly powder

1 tbsp Turmeric powder

How to make the recipe

1. Wash and clean chicken pieces and put it to boil in water with potato and carrot

2. After boiling for about 15 minutes (until cooked), mash and mix chicken, potato and carrot together

3. Add small pieces of green capsicum to the above mixture

4. Add ginger paste, garlic paste, garam masala, turmeric powder, red chilly powder and salt to taste in the mixture

5. Make green chilly paste and add it to the mixture

6. Mix well all the above ingredients together

Making chicken kebab

1. Pre-heat the oil in heavy bottom pan

2. Make small generally flat kebabs of the mixture

3. Dip the kebab in raw egg white

4. Then in vermicelli pieces

5. Deep fry the kebab until golden brown

Serve hot with mint and coriander chutney.

