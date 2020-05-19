Running Out Of Recipes For Iftar? Try These Chicken Kebabs
Last week into Ramzan and running out f innovative recipes for Iftar is very common. So, we have brought you an easy recipe of juicy and crispy chicken kebabs.
Galouti Kebab: Kebabs are every non-vegetarian’s first choice. Galouti Kebab is soft and tender, minced meat which is cooked in Awadhi style. The special and flavorsome kebab are perfect for the celebrations of Eid.
During the holy month of Ramzan, the two most important meals consumed in a day include ‘suhoor’ (meal before sunrise) and ‘iftar’ (meal after sunset). Iftar is an important meal where all the family members sit together to break their daily fast.
Last week into Ramzan and running out of innovative recipes for Iftar is very common. So, we have brought you an easy recipe of juicy and crispy chicken kebabs.
Chicken kebab recipe
Ingredients
250 grams boneless chicken
Any regular cooking oil
Salt as needed
1 tbsp Ginger paste
1-2 tbsp Garlic paste
4-5 Green chilly
1-2 tbsp Garam masala powder
1 Potato
1 Capsicum
1 Carrot
2 Eggs
1 any regular Vermiceli packet
1 tbsp Red chilly powder
1 tbsp Turmeric powder
How to make the recipe
1. Wash and clean chicken pieces and put it to boil in water with potato and carrot
2. After boiling for about 15 minutes (until cooked), mash and mix chicken, potato and carrot together
3. Add small pieces of green capsicum to the above mixture
4. Add ginger paste, garlic paste, garam masala, turmeric powder, red chilly powder and salt to taste in the mixture
5. Make green chilly paste and add it to the mixture
6. Mix well all the above ingredients together
Making chicken kebab
1. Pre-heat the oil in heavy bottom pan
2. Make small generally flat kebabs of the mixture
3. Dip the kebab in raw egg white
4. Then in vermicelli pieces
5. Deep fry the kebab until golden brown
Serve hot with mint and coriander chutney.
Follow @News18Lifestyle for more
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.
Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
Live TV
Recommended For You
- BS-VI Royal Enfield Himalayan, Bullet 350, Classic 350 Prices Hiked By Upto Rs 2,755
- TikTok Video That 'Glorified' Acid Attack Outraged The Internet and NCW: All You Need to Know
- May 19, 1999 | India Need 7 Runs from 11 Balls, And Then...
- Pics of Kareena Kapoor, Sara and Ibrahim from Soha Ali Khan's Baby Shower are Family Goals
- Wasn't Selected in a Junior Team as Father Refused to Bribe an Official: Virat Kohli