Running provides numerous benefits for women, including improved cardiovascular and mental health, aiding in losing weight, and increased energy levels. improved sleep, increased confidence, and reduced risk of certain cancers. Regular running can also lead to better sleep and mood, help reduce stress and is beneficial for bone density, and boost confidence and self-esteem, too. In order to extract the most benefits from your morning run, here are some tips to achieve good form and choosing the right accessories for women.

The right running form can not only make running efficient, it can also prevent injuries. Here are three fundamentals of a good running form.

Posture: For a good running form, posture is key. It is important to keep your body upright with relaxed shoulders. Keep your head straight and arms swinging at the sides. For an appropriate arm swing, kept them bent at 90 degrees and swing them forwards and backwards, not across the body.

Foot Strike and Stride: Pay special attention to the way the foot strikes the ground. Aim to land on the midfoot or forefoot and keep the foot closer to the center of mass. Additionally, a good stride rate, around 180 steps per minute, can help to make the running more efficient. A slight forward lean from the ankles (not the waist) can help maintain balance and reduce braking forces.

Breathing: Steady breathing pattern helps conserve energy and can regulate heart rate, too. Focus on inhaling through the nose and exhaling through the mouth, breathing deeply and regularly.

Apart from posture, certain accessories can also enhance the efficiency of your run. Wear comfortable and supportive shoes and put on slightly thick socks to avoid blisters. Pick sports bra that works for you to avoid pain or injuries. Depending on the area you are in and the amount of time you will be running, it is crucial to put on some reflective gear and carry accessories for hydration.

It’s important to remember that good running form is individual’s prerogative and can vary from person to person. If there is pain or discomfort, it’s best to consult a specialist for advice.

