Runny Nose To Chest Pain, Symptoms of Covid-19's Omicron Variant

There has been a rapid surge in the cases of Covid-19 infections all over the world as a result of the new Coronavirus variant, Omicron. Globally, this surge is being referred to as the third wave of the Coronavirus.

When it comes to India, the country’s daily case count has surpassed three and a half lakh cases. Over 3.47 lakh cases were reported in India on January 20.

There are currently over 20 lakh active cases in the country. An alarming surge in infections has worried everyone. The spike is being driven by Omicron, according to the union health ministry, but the effect has not been severe due to vaccine coverage.

The government of India has recommended that only those who are symptomatic should be tested. This decision, however, has slowed the number of tests in the country.

Experts believe that this variant is distinct from the earlier SARS-CoV-2 strain because it is milder and can be treated medically.

According to experts, the Omicron variant, unlike its predecessor Delta, only affects the upper respiratory system. As a result, the patient experiences mild symptoms such as chills and the lungs suffer less damage, which is a huge relief.

Business Insider recently published a chart depicting Omicron’s most and least common symptoms, based on data from the UK’s ‘ZOE COVID Study.’ It also showed the percentage of people who experienced a particular symptom.

Here are some of the most and least common symptoms(top to bottom) of the Omicron variant-:

Runny nose: 73%

Headache: 68%

Fatigue: 64%

Sneezing: 60%

Sore throat: 60%

Persistent cough: 44%.

Hoarse voice: 36%

Chills or shivering: 30%

Fever: 29%

Dizziness: 28%

Brain fog: 24%

Muscle pain: 23%

Smell loss: 19%

Chest pain: 19%

