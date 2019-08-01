Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Ruskin Bond Releases Latest Book 'Words From My Window-A Journal'

Ruskin Bond was invited at a school event in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, where he shared insights about his literary journey with his fans among the students as well as the teachers.

IANS

Updated:August 1, 2019, 1:38 PM IST
Ruskin Bond Releases Latest Book 'Words From My Window-A Journal'
File image of writer Ruskin Bond.
Celebrated author Ruskin Bond on Wednesday released his latest book Words From My Window - A Journal amid his young admirers from the Shriram Millennium School here and other prominent schools of the National Capital Region.

Welcomed by the young students of Shriram school, who were dressed up as their favourite Ruskin Bond characters while the decorations paid homage to his earlier works, the author shared insights about his literary journey with his fans among the students as well as the teachers.

Bond also sat patiently to dedicate copies of his new book to his eager readers.

In her address, the school's Director-Principal Uttara Singh termed it a "momentous and rare occasion" to have amid them all "a wordsmith" and a "master weaver of stories that we all have enjoyed reading and continue to do so, whatever our age".

"Today, seeing our children interact with him and be inspired by him goes a long way in reaffirming our commitment and responsibility as a school to foster a long lasting love for reading in our children and create a generation of avid readers, writers and poets," she said.

The Principal stressed that at the school - a recipient of the Education World Grand Jury Award for its library and reading culture -- they strongly believe that "being exposed to varied genres is imperative to be creative and to develop new perspectives to think beyond the confines of traditional norms".

The programme was organised by the school in collaboration with Kool Skool and publisher Penguin Random House India.

