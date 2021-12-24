Russian Scientists Develop a New, More Effective Way to Detect Cancer Cells in Blood

Scientists have found the parameters of laser radiation at which melanoma cells generate ultrasonic signals, according to a study published in the journal Scientific Reports. The study will make it possible to analyse a significant amount of blood and even detect early-stage cancer.

Scientists at the Saratov State University in Russia have developed this new and very effective method that detects cancer cells in the blood. According to researchers, about 90 percent of cancer deaths are related to the formation of metastasis. Let us inform you that when a tumour grows in a body part, it rapidly makes cells. These cells come into the bloodstream. After this, these cells reach other parts of the body and form new tumours. This is called metastasis.

The primary tumour is often successfully removed by surgery but non-metastatic cancer is curable. In such a situation, it is necessary to detect cancer cells in the patient’s blood as soon as possible.

Here is how the procedure is performed:

In this procedure, a sample with blood is placed in a flow cytometry which passes blood cells through a laser beam, one cell at a time and the response is analysed.

This process makes it possible to measure blood cells and helps the doctor to make the diagnosis. Artificial cancer cells have been developed, which produce a sound similar to cancer cells.

Between 30 and 50 percent of cancers can now be avoided by avoiding risk factors and using evidence-based prevention strategies. Early detection of cancer, as well as appropriate treatment and care for patients who develop cancer, can help reduce the cancer burden. Many cancers have a good chance of being cured if caught early and treated properly.

When cancer is detected early, it is more likely to respond to treatment, resulting in a higher chance of survival, less morbidity, and less expensive treatment. By detecting cancer early and avoiding delays in treatment, cancer patients’ lives can be significantly improved.

