In the last decade, India has been introduced to a variety of tipples, but whisky remains an ageless classic that will never go out of style. By far, the most dominant alcoholic beverage market in India is whisky. According to general perception, Indians prefer Scotch and single malt whiskies. As a result, India was never given the opportunity to pursue any other option. Bourbon whiskies have recently seen a steady increase in consumption in India.

Hemang Chandat, Sales Director, Monika Alcobev, shares ‘We have been observing that Templeton Rye is the most popular variant of Rye whiskies that is taking the Indian whiskey market by storm. This whisky is in high demand in India, where market share increased since the previous year. This whiskey will be able to steadily increase its market share in India by focusing on quality and innovation, as well as developing new marketing strategies and initiatives. To ensure that we continue to give new experiences to the Indian whisky market, by developing new marketing strategies and initiatives.”

Discovering RYE Whiskey

Since 2009, the Rye whisky category has grown exponentially in mature alcohol markets. It is a type of whiskey made out of rye grain, similar to bourbon. Rye whiskey gets its spiciness from the grain which is very similar to the aftertaste of pepper, giving it a unique taste. It’s alcohol content varies from 40% to 60%, depending upon the brand and the type (American, Canadian, and so on). Depending on their make, quality, and origins, rye whiskeys have a diverse price range. The flavour profile that rye whiskey brings to the drink makes it perfect for cocktails with a hint of spice. Interestingly, it isn’t all rye; that’s why people prefer variants that have at least 51% or a majority of rye.

The taste profile

Rye makes a big difference to how whiskies taste. The rye grain creates a spicy and peppery flavor, especially on the back of the palate and its aftertaste. It has an acquired flavor profile—since rye itself is a distinctive grain. It’s actually made in a similar fashion to bourbon—ensuring consistency of yeast and flavour, rye is aged in charred new oak barrels, which is where it gets its color and even more spice.

Best Ways to Enjoy

The best way to consume Rye whiskey is straight, on the rock, or in a classic cocktail. It is best paired with Bourbon, smoked salmon, rye whisky, and chocolate—particularly dark and milk chocolate—all pair exceptionally well. As a light snack, consider combining rye chips, pretzels, and sesame sticks. Because of its high alcohol content, grilled salmon pairs well with rye whisky. The beverage also pairs well with bitter foods such as dark chocolate and strong cheeses. Cheesecake, baked apples, apple pie, and apple desserts are some other options.

Dushyant Tanwar, cocktail expert, Monika Alcobev, recommends Templeton Rye 4YO for Indian consumers. The best cocktails that can be made from Templeton Rye whiskey are Old Fashioned, Manhattan, Horse’s Neck, Sazerac, and New York Sour, to name a few.

Manhattan

Ingredients

Templeton Rye – 60 ml

Sweet Vermouth – 30 ml

Spice Route Aromatic bitters - 1 dash

Spice Route Gondhoraj bitters – 1 dash

Method:

Stir together over ice and strain into a chilled coupe glass.

Garnish with a lemon twist

