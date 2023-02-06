Saba Azad Is The Vintage Queen At Heart

Saba Azad is great at whatever she does. The actress-musician, who is dating Hrithik Roshan, has an eclectic fashion sense. Saba’s wonderful style statements can give fashionistas a run for their money. She is known for setting the perfect example for gen Z fashion. While Saba Azad’s personal style is all about marrying comfort with casual, she often likes to slip into the vintage era. The actress has quite a penchant for picking outfits and even hairstyles that scream retro. Here are some of her looks on social media that take us back in time.

Saba Azad slipped into a classic vintage avatar as she picked a stunning silver gown with a thigh-high slit. She paired the body-hugging dress with strappy heels. Saba accessorized herself with statement earrings and bracelets. To add more drama, she styled her hair into voluminous curls and posed elegantly. She opted for flawless skin and red lipstick.

She gave us some major fashion goals in this ethnic outfit exuding some royal vibes. Saba opted for a green ensemble with a golden border. The traditional wear featured a V-neckline and a loose silhouette. That matching green and golden dupatta draped around her regally gave a sense of completion to her look. Saba accessorised herself with a golden choker, earrings and a statement ring. She also wore golden mojris and opted for on-fleek makeup to complete her look.

One of her favourite vintage looks is channelling Audrey Hepburn. Setting the vibe right, Saba picked a black top and matched it with a pair of black leather pants. Don’t miss that trademark Hepburn hairstyle. She accessorized herself with metal earrings. For makeup, Saba chose filled-in eyebrows, slightly winged eyeliner and rouged cheeks and red lips.

Here, Saba posed for the camera looking all glamorous and chic. Her OOTD resembled the bygone era as she slipped into a white blouse and a black pleated skirt. She adorned herself with a pearl necklace and held a cigarette in hand. For her makeup, she opted for soft radiant makeup with filled-in eyebrows, eyeliner and nude lip colour.

‘Miss Hepburn Azad’, as Saba Azad would like you to call her, slayed the look again. This time, she wore a black and white high-neck blouse that featured 3/4th long sleeves. She paired it with a body-hugging black skirt that cinched at the waist and made it appear smaller. She added a pair of black heels to round off the look. Saba styled her hair into the iconic Hepburn hairstyle. For makeup, she chose radiant and bright skin, red lips and blushed cheeks.

