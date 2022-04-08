Sabudana Kheer Recipe: Try This Delicious, Healthy Pudding While Fasting This Navratri

Chaitra Navratri is observed by keeping fast to please Goddess Durga. During the nine days of Navratri, many people eat only fruits. Among all the myriad food items that one’s allowed to eat during Navratri, sabudana is the most liked food item. If you are bored of eating sabudana khichdi, you can try sabudana kheer.

Sabudana kheer is easy to make and is very delicious. Sabudana is rich in carbohydrates, calcium, fibre, protein, iron, and Vitamin K. Therefore, sabudana is an ideal food choice during Navratri. Treat your taste buds to sabudana pudding during this Navratri, with this recipe.

Ingredients for making Sabudana Kheer

Sabudana – 1/4 Cup

Milk – 1/2 litre

Sugar – 4 tbsp

Cardamom powder– 1 tsp

Cashews – 10

Almonds – 10

Pistachios – 10

Condensed Milk – 2 tbsp

Saffron –1/2 tbsp

Making Sabudana Kheer

To make sabudana kheer, first, wash the sabudana thoroughly and soak it in water for some time. Now put milk in a vessel and keep it to heat on medium flame.

Advertisement

When the milk starts boiling, add some water and wait for another boil. Meanwhile, make sure that you finely chop the cashews, almonds and pistachios. When the milk comes to a boil for the second time, add chopped dry fruits and cardamom powder. Cook for 7-8 minutes.

Add soaked sabudana to the vessel and let it cook on low flame. After some time, when the kheer starts boiling, add the condensed milk and mix it well. This will enhance the taste of the kheer.

Boil the kheer till the sabudana is swelled up. Add sugar as per taste in the kheer and mix it.

After further cooking, the kheer for 4-5 minutes, add saffron and mix it. Turn off the gas and your delicious sabudana khichdi is ready to eat!

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.