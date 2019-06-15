Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Sabyasachi Designs Bedazzled Bengal Tiger Masks for Prince Charles & Camilla's Animal Charity Ball

The Bengal Tiger masks were designed by Sabyasachi himself and featured fine embroidery of handiworks over papier-mache.

News18.com

Updated:June 15, 2019, 11:10 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Sabyasachi Designs Bedazzled Bengal Tiger Masks for Prince Charles & Camilla's Animal Charity Ball
The Bengal Tiger masks were designed by Sabyasachi himself and featured fine embroidery of handiworks over papier-mache.
Loading...

The royal couple, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall hosted The Animal Ball presented by the Elephant Family during a Clarence House Reception. India's ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee was present at the event, too.

During the animal-themed party, the royal duo was seen sporting sparkling black masquerade masks which resembled big cats. The fundraising event for the Elephant Family charity, an organization dedicated to protecting the Asian elephants from extinction in the wild, is presided by Charles and Camilla.

The Bengal Tiger masks were designed by Sabyasachi himself and featured fine embroidery of handiworks over papier-mache.

The designer also took to his official Instagram handle and shared pictures from the ball where he was seen presenting the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall with the designer Tiger Masks.

During the event, the designer was also seen sporting a bedazzled maroon mask which he previously posted on his account.

According to Sabyasachi's post, the masks derived inspiration from Calcutta in the 1920s and jazz clubs in New Orleans.

Here is a video of how the mask was designed for the royalties.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram