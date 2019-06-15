Sabyasachi Designs Bedazzled Bengal Tiger Masks for Prince Charles & Camilla's Animal Charity Ball
The Bengal Tiger masks were designed by Sabyasachi himself and featured fine embroidery of handiworks over papier-mache.
The royal couple, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall hosted The Animal Ball presented by the Elephant Family during a Clarence House Reception. India's ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee was present at the event, too.
During the animal-themed party, the royal duo was seen sporting sparkling black masquerade masks which resembled big cats. The fundraising event for the Elephant Family charity, an organization dedicated to protecting the Asian elephants from extinction in the wild, is presided by Charles and Camilla.
The designer also took to his official Instagram handle and shared pictures from the ball where he was seen presenting the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall with the designer Tiger Masks.
During the event, the designer was also seen sporting a bedazzled maroon mask which he previously posted on his account.
According to Sabyasachi's post, the masks derived inspiration from Calcutta in the 1920s and jazz clubs in New Orleans.
View this post on Instagram
Their Royal Highnesses The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall in Sabyasachi Tiger Masks for the Animal Ball 2019 presented by the Elephant Family. @clarencehouse @theroyalfamily @theanimalball @elephantfamily @gertyelephant @houseofwaris Photo courtesy: @chrisjacksongetty / @gettyimages #Sabyasachi #AnimalBall2019 #ElephantFamily #ClarenceHouse #TheRoyalFamily @theroyalfamily #TheWorldOfSabyasachi
Here is a video of how the mask was designed for the royalties.
