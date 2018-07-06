English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Sabyasachi Mukherjee's First International Wedding Collection Defies the Norms
The dream designer of every Indian bride, Sabyasachi Mukherjee, is going beyond boundaries literally by launching his first ever International Wedding Collection.
Arguably one of the most recognizable names in the country's fashion scene, Sabyasachi Mukherjee needs no introduction.
What can you expect from a designer who has dressed a generation of brides, launched a heritage jewellery line and passed on his Midas touch to home furnishings too?
The dream designer of every Indian bride, announced the launch of an International Wedding Collection with luxury retail chain Lane Crawford, Hong Kong, and opened doors to a whole new world of couture gowns, delicate veils, flapper style dresses and more.
Taking his label overseas Sabya will be introducing a collection, which boasts of 45 all-white wedding couture wedding gowns and breathtaking veils.
The making incorporates a wide variety of sartorial detailing, including tea-dyed muslin, embroidered tulle, fine pearl-work, silk-floss thread embroidery and fine brocades, along with precious and semi-precious stones.
Details of Sabyasachi’s Maiden International Collection:
Here’s a look at ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee’s innovative, unexpected take on classic white bridal gowns.
Romancing history with a modern eye Sabya’s ivory gown inspired by Mary Poppins and Edwardian fashion, features a hand-quilted silk godet skirt and jacket rightfully layered with a hand embroidered cropped singlet and tulle veil.
Delicate jasmine flowers are hand sewn all over the delicate tulle fabric to add to the bridal charm. The flowers in silver thread and the cut glass beads are sheer poetry and speak volumes about the fine skills of the artisans.
The scalloping is done here using silk thread and minute pearls that add a touch of romance to the tea washed tulle.
A cropped tulle singlet, embroidered with cutwork silk-floss flowers, pearls, beads and glass fringes. Yet another example of splendid craftsmanship.
This wedding finery boasts of delicate hand-made silk flowers and vintage lace. Embellished with crystals and Japanese cultured pearls this gown has an ethereal appeal. Do you know this outfit took 37 people more than 2900 hours to create?
A finely embroidered silk wedding dress boasting of a delicate veil.
The zoomed in details that showcased the craftsmanship of couture amped up our anticipation. It was the much-needed build up to divulge this new adventure.
A hand-embroidered tulle slip dress with detailed fringing on the hem. Add on a delicate veil and you are ready for your beach wedding.
Tulle flapper gown in a shimmery column could be a playful choice for a wedding reception.
Hong Kong celebrity Valerie Tsui, wearing a couture piece from Sabyasachi’s International Wedding Collection.
The best part was that he had a backstory that gave us an insight into his this new venture. The visuals were delivered to us in a monochrome format and the whole representation was definitely breathtaking. The line brought the signature couture style of Sabyasachi and the effortlessness of western silhouettes together and it was magical indeed.
Get ready to swoon, brides-to-be!
