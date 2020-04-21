Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Sachin Tendulkar Watering His Plants is Proof God of Cricket Does Mundane Tasks Too

Sachin Tendulkar posted a video of him watering the plants in his garden, with a message for his followers to do more for the environment.

News18.com

Updated:April 21, 2020, 4:26 PM IST
Sachin Tendulkar Watering His Plants is Proof God of Cricket Does Mundane Tasks Too
Sachin Tendulkar posted a video of him watering the plants in his garden, with a message for his followers to do more for the environment.

Sachin Tendulkar has been extremely vocal in this fight against Covid-19, often reaching out to his followers on social media with positive and motivating messages. The Indian cricket legend is also using this time to connect with nature and urge people to do more for the environment.

Sachin posted a video of him watering the plants in his garden, saying that he enjoys a special connection with them. This lockdown is also giving us a rare glimpse into the homes of celebrities, and this surely is one of them.

"Me with my plants 🌱... a special connection I treasure. All of us can do with more green around us," Sachin said as he posted the video on Instagram.

The legendary batsman also recently posted about giving himself a haircut at home. The 46-year-old posted several pictures of him cutting his hair, and wrote, "From playing square cuts to doing my own hair cuts, have always enjoyed doing different things. How’s my new hairdo looking @aalimhakim and @nandan_v_naik?"

He is pretty active on social media. A few days back, Sachin asked everyone to not stigmatise those who are testing positive for coronavirus. "We must all practice #SocialDistancing but we shouldn’t isolate them from our society!" he wrote in the caption.

