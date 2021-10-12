Sagarika Ghatge Makes her Debut as Fashion Designer

Actor Sagarika Ghatge, and wife of former Indian cricketer Zaheer Khan, has launched her maiden fashion brand Akutee by Sagarika. The Chak De! India actress took to Instagram to announce the beginning of her journey into the world of fashion. Launching a line of exquisite saris, Sagarika who posted a beautiful picture with her mother on Instagram, shares, “My first collection is very special to me as I have curated it with my mother, who has been my source of inspiration for Akutee. Some of the pieces are hand-painted by her making them a unique piece of art. Imprinting each and every outfit with her artistic elegance, my mother has contributed significantly to designing most of the motifs on the block printed fabrics.”

Calling the women in her family the first influencers, the brand draws inspiration from Sagarika’s childhood memories and age-old customs and traditions of her family. Sagarika who is related to the royal family of Kagal has creatively infused royalty with a dash of simplicity in the elegant collection. “Every girl’s role model is often the women from her family who influence her transition into a lady. And imbibing those customs, traditions, folklore from a classic era has influenced a majority of my style quotient even today,” expresses Sagarika.

Taking you back in time, Sagarika reminisces about the memories from her childhood and distinctly remembers being surrounded by enchanting beauty and grace. Drawing inspiration from those memories, the collection reflects delicate colours in translucent and transparent hues to summarise the elegance of a bygone era. “It was always a delightful sight to witness elders in the family dressed beautifully for ceremonies, weddings and occasions. Clad in heirloom tissues or brocades, coupled with diamonds and pearls defined a surreal vision of elegance. Influenced by such timeless poise, I couldn’t wait to grow up and be exactly like them,” says Sagarika.

Finding beauty in simple things, these timeless handcrafted pieces of art, celebrates Sagarika’s childhood which she loves so much. In one of her posts on Instagram, Sagarika posted images of her royal ancestors and wrote: “My first great influencers were the ladies in the family, learning from them that beauty can be in simplicity as I saw them dress up in simple kotas, chanderi and chiffon sarees, accessorized with minimalistic jewellery and some beautifully matching glass bangles. (sic).”

Adding a contemporary twist to pret couture, the collection features an array of hand painted six-yard saris, shararas, and kurta sets with foil work and intricate prints. Carrying forward her mother’s legacy, Sagarika would love to encourage and patronise similar artistry, painting through Akutee’s collections, which will reflect a whole new world of creativity. “Such craftsmanship and artistic demeanour shall be the source of inspiration for my future designs,” shares Sagarika.

