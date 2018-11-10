English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Saif Ali Khan Unveils Ethnic Wear Line 'House of Pataudi'
With ethnic wear brand 'House of Pataudi', Saif Ali Khan wants to bring the idea of old heritage through his clothing line.
Saif Ali Khan for House of Pataudi. Image: HouseofPataudi/Instagram
Loading...
Actor Saif Ali Khan, who has launched his own ethnic fashion brand 'House of Pataudi' with Flipkart-owned online fashion retailer Myntra, wants to bring the idea of old heritage through his clothing line.
"I just love clothes. I have a certain sense of ethnic style in clothes. I feel there is a gap in the market and there are more people looking for Indian clothes online. So I talked to Myntra's CEO ... and we came up with the idea of 'House of Pataudi'," Saif told IANS here.
While on the subject of fashion, Saif could not resist complimenting wife Kareena Kapoor Khan, considered a fashion icon.
"(Kareena) has an amazing fashion statement. She has always been interested in clothes. When we met, she would shop cool dresses to wear at functions. I think she must have started the benchmark of cool dresses, and then everyone started sourcing it and getting such dresses."
Asked if Kareena shops for him too, Saif smiled and said: "No, of course not. I select my clothes on my own... If you understand women's clothes, it does not mean you understand men's clothes too. They are very different. Sometimes, they are even more complicated."
"I just love clothes. I have a certain sense of ethnic style in clothes. I feel there is a gap in the market and there are more people looking for Indian clothes online. So I talked to Myntra's CEO ... and we came up with the idea of 'House of Pataudi'," Saif told IANS here.
While on the subject of fashion, Saif could not resist complimenting wife Kareena Kapoor Khan, considered a fashion icon.
"(Kareena) has an amazing fashion statement. She has always been interested in clothes. When we met, she would shop cool dresses to wear at functions. I think she must have started the benchmark of cool dresses, and then everyone started sourcing it and getting such dresses."
Asked if Kareena shops for him too, Saif smiled and said: "No, of course not. I select my clothes on my own... If you understand women's clothes, it does not mean you understand men's clothes too. They are very different. Sometimes, they are even more complicated."
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Thugs Of Hindostan Review: Aamir Khan's Film Disappoints Big Time
-
Friday 02 November , 2018
Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Thugs Of Hindostan Review: Aamir Khan's Film Disappoints Big Time
Friday 02 November , 2018 Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Arjun Kapoor Tries to Troll Kareena and Janhvi, Latter's Savage Reply Will Leave You in Splits
- Bajrang Punia Becomes World Number 1, Five Indians Among Women's Top 10
- Facebook Stops Requiring Arbitration of Sexual Harassment Claims
- Amazon Signs Deal With Apple to Sell iPhones, iPads And Other Devices in India
- #90sMoviesIn2018: Watch This Movie Now and You'll Know Bobby Deol is the Best Part of Soldier
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...