Saint Andrew’s Day 2022: History and Significance

Across the world, November 30 is celebrated each year, as Saint Andrew’s Day. The day is also known as the Feast of Saint Andrew and Andermas in Scotland, where St. Andrew is the patron saint. The day celebrates the contributions of Andrew the Apostle to the development and spread of Christianity. November 30 also marks the beginning of the St. Andrew’s Christmas Novena celebrations which end on Christmas Day, December 25. Below, we take a look at the history and significance of St. Andrew’s Day.

History

Andrew the Apostle, or Saint Andrew, was the son of Jonah and Joanna, and the brother of Simon Peter, or Saint Peter, and a fisherman by trade. He was born somewhere between AD 5 and AD 10, in Bethsaida, Palestine’s main fishing port. He met John the Baptist, the first disciple of Jesus.

Andrew became Jesus’s disciple on account of his fishing trade. As per the New Testament, Jesus was walking on the shores of the Sea of Galilee when he spotted Andrew and Simon fishing at night. He asked them to be his disciples and uttered that he will transform them into “fishers of men.” There are other gospels that provide an alternate version of how St. Andrew and Simon became Jesus’s disciples.

St. Andrew is said to have converted countless people to Christianity on his travels to Scythia, the Black Sea region and also Ukraine, Russia, Romania and modern-day Istanbul among other places. His death sentence was ordered after he converted the wife of a Roman provincial governor in Greece. The Romans condemned him to death for his mass proselytizing activities. He was crucified on a diagonal cross on his own request since he thought he was unworthy of dying on the same shape of crucifix as the one in which Jesus was martyred.

Significance

St. Andrew’s Day is significant for Scottish culture. St. Andrew is said to have appeared in Scottish King Angus’s dreams and told him that he will win in his battle against the British. Angus won the war and made St. Andrew the patron saint. Scottish people celebrate the culture of the country through music, dance and food.

