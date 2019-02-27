English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Saint Laurent's Neon Finale Turns Paris Fashion Week Runway into Glowing Discotheque
Anthony Vaccarello, creative director of Saint Laurent, treated the audience to some spectacular runway looks that did not just hit a fashion high but literally set the Paris Fashion Week catwalk glowing in the dark.
Saint Laurent show at Paris Fashion Week
Loading...
Anthony Vaccarello, creative director of Saint Laurent, treated the audience to some spectacular runway looks that did not just hit a fashion high but literally set the Paris Fashion Week catwalk glowing in the dark.
At the Saint Laurent's autumn/winter 19/20 show, the catwalk initially witnessed a dash of animal prints, stylish micro minis, heavy shoulder pads but as the show was about to end the stage was dramatically dimmed, blue lights were turned on and glowing neon Saint Luarent collection was unveiled on the runway.
The glow-in-the-dark neon dress, orange stilettos and bright green feathers coats turned the ramp into a discotheque. Along with the glowing-outfit factor, they teamed the looks with zebra print numbers, matching shades, heels and bags.
Earlier Virgil Abloh also released his debut Louis Vuitton glow-in-the-dark collection and Vaccarello is the second this year. Seems like the glowing fibre-optics collection is all set to influx the fashion industry soon.
Here are few exclusive pictures from the Saint Laurent runway at the Paris Fashion Week:
A model presents a creation by designer Anthony Vaccarello as part of his Fall/Winter 2019-2020 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Saint Laurent during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, February 26, 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A model presents a creation by designer Anthony Vaccarello as part of his Fall/Winter 2019-2020 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Saint Laurent during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, February 26, 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A model presents a creation by designer Anthony Vaccarello as part of his Fall/Winter 2019-2020 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Saint Laurent during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, February 26, 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A model presents a creation by designer Anthony Vaccarello as part of his Fall/Winter 2019-2020 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Saint Laurent during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, February 26, 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A model presents a creation by designer Anthony Vaccarello as part of his Fall/Winter 2019-2020 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Saint Laurent during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, February 26, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
A model presents a creation by designer Anthony Vaccarello as part of his Fall/Winter 2019-2020 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Saint Laurent during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, February 26, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Models present creations by designer Anthony Vaccarello as part of his Fall/Winter 2019-2020 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Saint Laurent during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, February 26, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
A model presents a creation by designer Anthony Vaccarello as part of his Fall/Winter 2019-2020 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Saint Laurent during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, February 26, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau[/caption]
Models present creations by designer Anthony Vaccarello as part of his Fall/Winter 2019-2020 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Saint Laurent during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, February 26, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
At the Saint Laurent's autumn/winter 19/20 show, the catwalk initially witnessed a dash of animal prints, stylish micro minis, heavy shoulder pads but as the show was about to end the stage was dramatically dimmed, blue lights were turned on and glowing neon Saint Luarent collection was unveiled on the runway.
The glow-in-the-dark neon dress, orange stilettos and bright green feathers coats turned the ramp into a discotheque. Along with the glowing-outfit factor, they teamed the looks with zebra print numbers, matching shades, heels and bags.
Earlier Virgil Abloh also released his debut Louis Vuitton glow-in-the-dark collection and Vaccarello is the second this year. Seems like the glowing fibre-optics collection is all set to influx the fashion industry soon.
Here are few exclusive pictures from the Saint Laurent runway at the Paris Fashion Week:
A model presents a creation by designer Anthony Vaccarello as part of his Fall/Winter 2019-2020 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Saint Laurent during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, February 26, 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A model presents a creation by designer Anthony Vaccarello as part of his Fall/Winter 2019-2020 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Saint Laurent during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, February 26, 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A model presents a creation by designer Anthony Vaccarello as part of his Fall/Winter 2019-2020 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Saint Laurent during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, February 26, 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A model presents a creation by designer Anthony Vaccarello as part of his Fall/Winter 2019-2020 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Saint Laurent during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, February 26, 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A model presents a creation by designer Anthony Vaccarello as part of his Fall/Winter 2019-2020 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Saint Laurent during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, February 26, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
A model presents a creation by designer Anthony Vaccarello as part of his Fall/Winter 2019-2020 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Saint Laurent during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, February 26, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Models present creations by designer Anthony Vaccarello as part of his Fall/Winter 2019-2020 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Saint Laurent during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, February 26, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
A model presents a creation by designer Anthony Vaccarello as part of his Fall/Winter 2019-2020 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Saint Laurent during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, February 26, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau[/caption]
Models present creations by designer Anthony Vaccarello as part of his Fall/Winter 2019-2020 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Saint Laurent during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, February 26, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Tuesday 12 February , 2019
61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
Thursday 14 February , 2019 Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
Sunday 10 February , 2019 Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Tuesday 12 February , 2019 61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Saif Ali Khan on Playing Villain in Taanaji: He Just Happens to be on the Wrong Side
- Priyanka Chopra is Back to India with Her 'Best Travel Buddy Ever' Nick Jonas, See Pic
- Shilpa Shinde on Getting Rape Threats for Supporting Sidhu: I Don't Care at All, Won't Take Legal Action
- Sudani from Nigeria: Amid Escalating Tensions, This is The Most Searched Topic in India
- ‘Deserve More Chances Consistently’: Rahane Hopeful of World Cup Call Up
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results