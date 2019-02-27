Saint Laurent's Neon Finale Turns Paris Fashion Week Runway into Glowing Discotheque

Anthony Vaccarello, creative director of Saint Laurent, treated the audience to some spectacular runway looks that did not just hit a fashion high but literally set the Paris Fashion Week catwalk glowing in the dark.At the Saint Laurent's autumn/winter 19/20 show, the catwalk initially witnessed a dash of animal prints, stylish micro minis, heavy shoulder pads but as the show was about to end the stage was dramatically dimmed, blue lights were turned on and glowing neon Saint Luarent collection was unveiled on the runway.The glow-in-the-dark neon dress, orange stilettos and bright green feathers coats turned the ramp into a discotheque. Along with the glowing-outfit factor, they teamed the looks with zebra print numbers, matching shades, heels and bags.Earlier Virgil Abloh also released his debut Louis Vuitton glow-in-the-dark collection and Vaccarello is the second this year. Seems like the glowing fibre-optics collection is all set to influx the fashion industry soon.Here are few exclusive pictures from the Saint Laurent runway at the Paris Fashion Week:A model presents a creation by designer Anthony Vaccarello as part of his Fall/Winter 2019-2020 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Saint Laurent during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, February 26, 2019. REUTERS/Stephane MaheA model presents a creation by designer Anthony Vaccarello as part of his Fall/Winter 2019-2020 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Saint Laurent during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, February 26, 2019. REUTERS/Stephane MaheA model presents a creation by designer Anthony Vaccarello as part of his Fall/Winter 2019-2020 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Saint Laurent during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, February 26, 2019. REUTERS/Stephane MaheA model presents a creation by designer Anthony Vaccarello as part of his Fall/Winter 2019-2020 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Saint Laurent during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, February 26, 2019. REUTERS/Stephane MaheA model presents a creation by designer Anthony Vaccarello as part of his Fall/Winter 2019-2020 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Saint Laurent during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, February 26, 2019. REUTERS/Regis DuvignauA model presents a creation by designer Anthony Vaccarello as part of his Fall/Winter 2019-2020 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Saint Laurent during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, February 26, 2019. REUTERS/Regis DuvignauModels present creations by designer Anthony Vaccarello as part of his Fall/Winter 2019-2020 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Saint Laurent during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, February 26, 2019. REUTERS/Regis DuvignauA model presents a creation by designer Anthony Vaccarello as part of his Fall/Winter 2019-2020 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Saint Laurent during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, February 26, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau[/caption]Models present creations by designer Anthony Vaccarello as part of his Fall/Winter 2019-2020 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Saint Laurent during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, February 26, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau