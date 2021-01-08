Saisha Shinde Talks About Battle of 6 Years Before Coming Out as Transwoman

Designer Saisha Shinde, who has styled several Bollywood beauties including Deepika Padukone, Sunny Leone, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mandira Bedi, came out as a transwoman on Thursday with a heartfelt Instagram post. In a interview post her coming-out, Saisha talked about the intrinsic battle that she fought, wondering if coming out was "worth it."

Talking to Pinkvilla, Saisha said, "When I decided to come out, I knew it would come with a lot of responsibility. I chose to do this. I want to be able to talk about my journey more personally because it has been a battle I've been fighting for the past 6 years when I've wondered if coming out is even worth it! Only six months ago, did my idea of my true self, change."

She was also asked about her parents' reaction to her transition. She said that her father is her biggest fan and asked details of her transition process. Her mother took a day but soon supported her decision. Saisha said that she had to explain everything to her parents in Marathi but it was difficult for the lack of nomenclature. She also talked about her team and workers accepting her transition with open hearts.

Saisha further added that 6 years ago, she accepted that she is a transgender woman, but only went ahead with the physical changes 6 months ago. Her biggest question was whether or not to come out or continue to "cross-dress behind closed doors."

However, Saisha revealed that she plans to use her platform to raise awareness and normalise the issue. "Now, I want to get more celebrities involved, more politicians involved, ensure more jobs are given and normalise this. This is where my privilege comes to use," she added.